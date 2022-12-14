Maureen Doherty Obituary | Fashion

Kinnerton Street in Belgravia, central London, was built as a mews to serve large houses, with stables for horses and cramped bedrooms for servants upstairs. Despite a century of converting the low rows into highly prized residences, the street retains some original facades with wooden doors wide enough for cars, opening onto the dead-floor road for easier clearing.

In 1994, Maureen Doherty, who died suddenly at the age of 70, chose one of them, No. 36, a former dairy depot, with interior walls lined with blue tiles, for her shop. Egg without capitalization for design and commercial purposes. It looked more like an art gallery. Doherty then opened a veritable art gallery along the street and her clothes were expensive, durable and generously non-body-conscious.

The pink quilted silk and velvet range at Egg. Photography: eggtrading.com

Doherty said she started designing and selling at Egg because she was tired of catwalk shows with their accountant-smelling scent and exclusivity deals. His label-free collections used natural textiles amply cut into layerable garments with only minimal changes between decades.

She also sold genuine work clothes, a Smithfield butcher’s blouse, a French gardener’s jacket long before it became a fashion genre, as well as the creations of unknown, often young, designers.

Its wearers were creatives: Tilda Swinton, Emma Thompson, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Donna Karan, or had other powers Theresa May posed for US Vogue in an Egg coat. Doherty also dressed her friend Maggie Smith for her role in Alan Bennett’s film The Lady in the Van (2015).

The Egg Shop in Kinnerton Street, London, SW1. Photography: eggtrading.com

Naturally rebellious, Doherty had little interest in large-scale manufacturing, advertising (before the Internet, she sent photos of seasonal arrivals to individual customers) or selling her designs beyond Egg. She accepted Egg’s invitation to go to Dover Street Market in London and the Comme des Garons Trading Museum in Tokyo, but only after their founder, Rei Kawakubo, arrived, bearing flowers, to implore her presence.

Doherty’s influence on stores has been considerable over the decades. Stock for sale was never crammed into Egg, just a few hanging sets, with shoes on the floor below, and room left for Doherty to display his passions for books and especially ceramics. Edmund de Waal held his first major exhibition there in 1998, and Keiko Hasegawa took a year to make 1,000 pots to display on its floors.

With inherited decor, real fire and natural light, worn furniture and personally chosen things like soap or kilt pins, the little Egg would have seemed less remarkable in Tokyo or Paris, but its sense of reality surprised the London-New York. retail world. The egg-inspired ideas have spread to the Oliver Bonas chain, putting pots, books and chairs next to clothes on high streets across the UK.

The black velvet and cashmere range at Egg. Photography: eggtrading.com

Doherty was born in London, the youngest of three daughters to Elizabeth and James Doherty, and claimed that before her 18th birthday she had never had an outfit that was not second-hand or homemade. His father, a structural engineer, fitted him with a helmet and boots before taking him to see his tunnels and bridges; he also loved archaeology, and two jars of Ur he gave her for her 21st birthday sparked her interest in ceramics.

As a teenager, Maureen studied pattern cutting at what became the London College of Fashion and worked as a runner for director David Lean, intending to become a costume designer.

In 1970, she worked with the Swedish designer Hans Metzen, which would lead to a career as a purchasing manager and designer of boutiques, starting with Elle à Sloane Street, an independent boutique which boldly chose the stock of small ready-to-wear brands, and over the next decade helped set up other stores in London, including for Fiorucci and Valentino. While prospecting for the first Japanese designers exhibiting in Paris, she immediately became friends and bought Issey Miyake.

Doherty had had enough of the air kisses and bookkeeping that increasingly dominated the business in the late 1970s. In 1982, she fled to India, returning after a year to resume her life.

The eri creme silk range at Egg. Photography: eggtrading.com

Miyake convinces her, despite initial refusals, to carry out her operations in Europe in complete operational freedom, project by project: she works on exhibitions, and the debut of her radical perfume L’Eau DIssey, and offers architect David Chipperfield his first store order, a Miyake boutique in London.

Doherty introduced Miyake to her mentor, potter Lucie Rie, on whose recommendation she moved to Paris to study ceramics with Annie Fourmanoir. She left Miyake in 1985 and opened a small, unsatisfying and, she says, very robbed shop.

Returning to London in 1992, she became design manager for Jigsaw before finding premises for Egg. Doherty’s own homes were as instinctive yet thoughtful as her retail business In Eggs’ early years, she lived with her daughter, Jessica, in an apartment a minute above the store, and redecorated her windows to the small morning, at the alarm of the passage. police. She returned in 2017 to live in Kinnerton Street, where architect Jonathan Tuckey reworked and redesigned the spaces around Egg, including the neighboring ex-stable, at No 34, to suit her unique style of minimalism. , which was the result of letting a lot of things go.

She is survived by Jessy, the daughter of her marriage to fashion buyer Brian Walker, which ended in divorce, and her grandsons, Noah and Matteo.