The Best Fashion Collabs for Christmas Gifts 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many capsule collections and collaborations these days; who can follow? Lucky for you, we’ve dug into fashion trench coats so you don’t have to – and the end result is an eclectic range of timeless dresses, jewelry and outerwear you’ll want to keep in your wardrobe. closet for years to come.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best fashion collabs to shop this fall/winter season, including gift-ready pieces for the style stars on your list. Whether you’re in the mood for velvet heels, clothing inspired by music and movies, or limited editions from your favorite fashion influencers, there’s something on this list for you or your gift.

Goop and Lacoste; Gucci and Harry styles; and Cleobella and Olivia Wilde are just a few of our favorite designer duos, but read on for our top picks from these collections and several other capsules.

Joe’s Jeans x Andrea’s Lookbook

Ancient E ! LA stylist-turned-influencer Andrea Lublin has teamed up with Joe’s Jeans for a Andrea’s Lookbook capsule collection ($198 to $398), which includes the Drew Hoodie, an effortlessly chic jersey sweater that will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Its quilted puff sleeves elevate an otherwise casual sweatshirt that’s perfect for coffee runs.

Joe’s jeans

Joe’s Jeans x Andrea’s Lookbook Drew Sweatshirt $248 Buy now

Goop x Lacoste

If Gwyneth Paltrow’s Margo Tenenbaum is your style icon, you’re not alone. Remove a page from The Royal Tenenbaums character book (hats off to the film’s costume designer, Karen Patch), Goop has teamed up with Lacoste on a collection including this striped polo dress, crafted in textured jacquard. Its decorative puff sleeve adds a modern touch to this classic design.

goop

Goop x Lacoste dress $250 Buy now

Eddie Bauer x Le Grand.

No one does the great outdoors better than LA designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott with their limited-edition Eddie Bauer collection, which includes this reversible bomber jacket. The design features vintage-inspired quilted seams and modern water-repellent fabric, meaning you can take it hiking, camping, or wherever your adventurous heart may take you. The best part is that the piece is reversible with different color blocking on each side – so it’s like getting two machine washable jackets in one.

MORE PURCHASING OPTIONS: Eddie Bauer | Great.

Great.

The Great + Eddie Bauer The Reversible Bomber Jacket $180 Buy now

Gucci x Harry Styles

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele may have announced he is parting ways with the Italian luxury brand, but his collaboration with singer/songwriter-turned-actor Harry Styles is hotter than ever. The duo’s Gucci HA HA HA collection includes this playful, fashion-forward pair herringbone jacket. The double-breasted, fully lined dark camel wool design will suit anyone with a sense of style and a sense of humor.

Gucci

Gucci HA HA HA Herringbone Jacket $3,980 Buy now

John Mayer x G-Shock Ref. 6900-PT1 Watch

Inspired by John Mayer’s first keyboard, the G-Shock matte dusty blue Ref. The 6900-PT1 watch is a nod to the 1980s. This isn’t the first time the musician and watch enthusiast has collaborated with G-Shock. In fact, the “Sob Rock” singer has designed two previous limited-edition watches for the affordable watch company.

Casio

John Mayer x G-Shock Ref. 6900-PT1 Watch $180 Buy now

Cleobella x Olivia Wilde x Babs Burchfield

Actress/director Olivia Wilde and her BFF/Conscious Commerce co-founder Babs Burchfield have released a dreamy capsule collection with sustainable fashion brand Cleobella. Their Lotus Crochet dress is hand crocheted by Indonesian artisans using organic cotton yarn. The piece the perfect blanket for your next vacation, living room, trip to the beach or backyard.

Cleobella

Cleobella x Olivia Wilde x Babs Burchfield Lotus Crochet Dress $248 Buy now

Starling x Carly Cushnie

Chelsey Bartrum’s fine jewelry company in Los Angeles and New York designer Carly Cushnie have collaborated on a capsule collection inspired by the sea. Ocean Fan Earrings are the end result. These stunning sustainably sourced diamond hoops are crafted from 100% post-consumer recycled 14k gold with aquamarine and diamond stones.

Starling

Jenny Cipoletti x Sarah Flint

Fashion influencer Jenny Cipoletti collaborated with New York shoe designer Sarah Flint on Jenny’s Perfect Block Heel 85 pump, a luxe style that incorporates burgundy velvet with sparkling pearl embellishment. Inspired by Vienna’s Austrian Empress Elisabeth (a tastemaker in her own right), the shoe can be worn two different ways: with a satin tie or a buckled ankle strap.

Sarah Flint

Sarah Flint Jenny 85 Perfect Block Heel Pump $750 Buy now

Maya Brenner x Nyakio Grieco Beauty entrepreneur Nyakio Grieco of Thirteen Moon and Relevant Skin has teamed up with LA jewelry designer Maya Brenner to create a capsule collection with fifty percent of proceeds benefiting organizations that amplify black voices. While the duo first collaborated in 2020 as a show of unity in the face of civil injustice, the collection is still going strong thanks to its monochrome color. Unity Pendant Padwhich includes 14 yellow gold with six diamonds. Maya Brenner Maya x Kio Pavé Unity Pendant $495 Buy now

Jaime King x Sophie Ratner

Actress/filmmaker Jaime King and New York jewelry designer Sophie Ratner have released a collection of hand-engraved necklaces. Their 14k gold rectangle pendant, adorned with lab-grown white diamonds, can be personalized with up to 15 characters on each side. Although it’s an extra $10 per character for engraving, the cost is well worth it for a truly personalized piece.

Sophie Ratner