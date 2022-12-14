Kate and Meghan both wear sheer necklines – but a royal’s dress ‘makes their eyes pop’





Meghan Markle, 41, attended a Hudson’s Bay event in Toronto in 2014 wearing a stunning burgundy dress. The floor-length burgundy dress featured a sheer T-shirt at the top, meaning the Duchess of Sussex’s shoulders and collarbone were exposed.

The dress also featured a plunging neckline, making it a bold choice for Meghan in 2014. In some photographs, the Duchess posed with Markus Anderson at the event, the Global Membership Director for the Soho House Club Membership Group. As the dress was short-sleeved, Meghan could be seen later at the event covering her arms with a chic black leather jacket. Two years later, Kate Middleton stepped out wearing a maxi dress very similar in style to Meghan’s, again with a plunging neckline. READ MORE: Prince Harry uses ‘very sinister words’ in latest trailer

The Princess of Wales wore a semi-sheer dress by Saloni to open the doors of Kensington Palace to foreign guests, a week before heading to India for an official visit. Therefore, choosing to wear a dress by Indian designer Saloni was a sweet move and a good choice. Kate’s dress was a long blue dress with black polka dots. He seemed to replicate the Victorian era with his turtleneck from the fall 2016 collection. The dress retailed for £498 at the time and was bought up in droves by her fashion followers after the princess wore it. DO NOT MISS :

Blue is a versatile color and has been associated with the royal family since the 1800s when the name “royal blue” was first used. This color is said to have been created in England by Somerset drapers who entered a competition to make a dress for Queen Charlotte, between 1810 and 1820. Although the shade of blue associated with the name has changed over time, the name still exists. today. Therefore, the color is linked to royalty and members of the royal family often wear it for a number of different reasons. According to Samantha, Kate, Camilla and the late queen all wore blue because “the three are similar in terms of skin tone and color analysis”.

“And the blue also makes their eyes pop,” the fashion expert added. Samantha continued, “In color psychology, blue is associated with reliability.” Samantha argued that when the late Queen Elizabeth started stepping down from public duties towards the end of her life, that’s when Camilla and Kate wore more blue items. She explained: “As the Queen takes a step back from public events and has recently been ill, thoughts turn to the future. Camilla and Kate will be well aware of the role they have to play, and every part of their public appearance is meticulously planned. “Especially for a royal tour. It’s no coincidence that they wear more blue – blue stands for stability and reliability. Thus, they convey the message that the future is in good hands.

