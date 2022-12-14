Gucci will open Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

MILAN The men’s pack is gearing up for a new season kicking off right after the holidays at Pitti Uomo in Florence then to Milan, where menswear week will take place from January 13 to 17.

The long fashion weekend will feature 72 events, including 21 shows and 31 presentations, and it’s set to be a season of confirmations and some fashionable additions to the city.

The most notable addition is Gucciwhich will open the season on January 13 with a live broadcast at 2 p.m. CET.

The luxury brand will present its first autonomous man collection after three years of student tracks, and the first lineup since the sudden departure last month of Alexander Michael. The show is expected to be a design team effort, as the brand has yet to name a new creative director.

Other brands on the Milan calendar in January include JW Anderson, 1017 Alyx 9SM and Jordanluca, all of which have decamped to the city in recent years. A new addition from the international scene is Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, who attended Milan Fashion Week twice in the past, with an event and a digital show in January 2020 and last June, respectively, but is holding its first physical show this season on January 15.

Other new brands joining the calendar for the first time include eyewear brand Carlo Sestinis Sestini; chic shoe specialist Charles Philip; Valstar, a famous outerwear player credited with manufacturing the first waterproof jacket in 1911; streetwear actors Luter, who celebrated his 20e anniversary in 2022, and Bonsai.

A few events are sure to add extra buzz to men’s week. Outerwear specialist Colmar celebrates its 100th anniversary by unveiling a new yet undisclosed collaboration for its luxury line Colmar Revolution, while Marni celebrates the spring 2023 exit from its Carhartt WIP tie-up with an in-store cocktail.

To top off the physical shows that include Prada, Etros’ first men’s effort from Marco De Vincenzo and Giorgio Armani, among others, is Zegnawhich presents its fall 2023 menswear collection in an as-yet-undisclosed location on January 16. The final day, January 17, will consist solely of digital broadcasts and presentations.

Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, praised the close collaboration with Pitti Immagine, describing it as an asset to country fashion, especially in menswear.

We have always been able to present the best fashion content to the world, packaged in the best possible way, between Florence and Milan. I am really convinced that the two cities are a single entity showing how good the Italians are [in fashion] through two different souls, he says.

We are really close and our relationship is fundamental; we have a responsibility to the industry, especially in menswear, echoed Raffaello Napoleone, managing director of Pitti Immagine.

Supported by a solid performance, including in menswear, Italian fashion is on track to reach a turnover of 96.6 billion euros this year, up 16% compared to 2021. It exceeds previous estimates of a 12% year-over-year increase.

Although inflation is helping to fuel revenue growth, Capasa explained that prices for end products have only increased by 3%, meaning the 16% gain in sales in 2022 must be attributed to growing volumes. fashion items sold.

The United States was confirmed as the strongest market for the sector, with exports soaring 54.1% in the first nine months of the year. This compares with weaker-than-expected growth in Chinese exports, which rose 18.8%.

We couldn’t make a forecast for 2023 because there are too many variables at play and volatility in the market, Capasa said, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The executive also revealed that the Camera Moda Fashion Trust has launched applications for the 2023 edition of its grant, the first also open to men’s and asexual fashion brands. The three winning brands will each receive 40,000 euros in funding, while a fourth winner will receive 15,000 euros from Max&Co.

Capasa also said the fashion governing body has partnered with Salesforce and DiRe, an association combating violence against women, for the Empowering Women in Fashion Retail mentorship program, aimed at women wishing to start a career in fashion. Additionally, in March, the Fashion Council will host its inaugural Changemakers in Luxury Fashion Roundtable, inviting representatives from the fashion industry.

