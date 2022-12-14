Kate Middleton just wore Princess Diana’s famous basic – have you spotted it?



















December 14, 2022 – 12:28 GMT



Laura Sutcliffe

We love the Prince and Princess of Wales‘ Christmas card which was released on Tuesday. It features the royal couple alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. READ: Princess Charlotte’s new denim outfit and John Lewis shoes are her cutest look ever Although it is currently quite freezing outside, it was nice to see the family dressed in summer clothes; the photograph was taken during the warmer months earlier this year. WATCH: William and Kate share new family portrait Loading player… Princess Kate looked better than ever, wearing dark denim skinny jeans and her white Mih Jeans blouse. Kate debuted this cute style at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 and has worn it multiple times since. She also wore her hair in her signature bouncy blow-dry and rocked a pair of dainty gold earrings by Missoma. MORE: Princess Kate’s collection of Mulberry bags will amaze you – we all want them But have you noticed her cool white Superga sneakers? The Prince and Princess of Wales Christmas Card 2022 The mother-of-three donned the Superga 2750 Cotu Classics, which are readily available throughout the seasons and can be worn with just about anything, whether it’s tailored trousers or a denim skirt. Princess Diana wearing Superga sneakers in 1997 Kate memorably wore them while watching the London Marathon in 2017 and has worn them many times since. 2750 Cotu Classic White, £59, Superga BUY NOW Fascinatingly, Kate’s mother-in-law, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was also a huge Superga fan and even wore the same style of trainers as Kate – but instead donned a navy pair during a visit to Angola for a Red Cross mission in 1997. MORE: 6 times Princess Kate looked mesmerizing in jaw-dropping red dresses Diana wore a fabulous outfit that wouldn’t have looked out of place today for the occasion; a pair of faded light jeans, a matching Armani blazer with bold gold buttons and a pastel blue shirt. Stunning! The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

