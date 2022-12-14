Kate Hudson looks chic in a sherpa coat over a retro dress as she heads for today’s interview

Kate Hudson looked classier than ever as she headed for an interview on Today in New York on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old actress – who recently opened up about the breakdown of her past relationships – was all the rage as she headed to NBC Studios for her final appearance promoting Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Kate stunned in a white sherpa coat with black trim and buttons as she made her way to the morning news/chat studio.

She donned a retro red polka dot dress with a large collar and black ribbon and added a modern touch in the form of high Alexandre Birman ankle boots.

Her signature blonde locks were worn over her shoulders as she showcased her natural look with complementary makeup topped off with a glossy pink lip bang.

On the show, she talked about her experience filming the Rian Johnson-written and directed sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and how the star cast enjoyed wild parties after being on set.

Kate said: “We had so much fun. It was during the height of Delta (the COVID-19 strain) and we were in Belgrade, Serbia, so the producer was like “you’re not leaving this hotel”.

“Which is kind of like a nightmare in itself, but they were renting the bar upstairs and we, you know, the circus came up there and we just started drinking. And when the circus starts drinking, things get weird and we had a blast.

The blonde bombshell also opened up about her character in the movie Birdie Jay and how their name has special appeal to her personally.

She said: ‘Well, my dad calls me, my nickname has always been Birdie. Which is so funny, you know, Birdie isn’t a normal nickname, so when I saw the character, I was like “oh.”

“And then on set, it was fun because I never had that moment where people called me Birdie when it wasn’t my name, you know. I would just answer without even thinking twice.

His latest film centers on a famous southern detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Crag) who travels to Greece for his last case.

In addition to Kate and Daniel, the star cast includes Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawk, Hugh Grant, Natasha Lyonne, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Serena Williams, Madelyn Cline, and even cameos from legends Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be streaming on Netflix starting December 23.