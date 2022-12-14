Inditex emphasizes sustainability in fast fashion





As sales continue to climb, Zara-owner and fast fashion giant Inditex focuses on sustainability. The retailer said on Wednesday (December 14) that it had seen rise in sales by 19% for the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period last year, attributing this growth in part to its sustainability initiatives. Sustainability is a key part of Inditex’s strategy, CEO oscar garcia maceiras said during an earnings call. Among the initiatives on this front is Zara Pre-Owned, a new service the Spanish company launched in the UK in November. It allows consumers to extend the useful life of their clothes by having them repaired, resold or donated. The company also recently launched a product called The Laundry, which it touts as the first detergent designed to prevent textiles from shedding microfibers, thereby reducing consumers’ carbon footprint and extending fabric life. The first nine months of the year saw the company’s store and online sales increase significantly, although Inditex did not provide specific figures for online sales while the retailer opened stores. stores in 30 different markets, most of which are Zara locations. Inditex’s growth comes as the fast fashion space becomes increasingly crowded, with retailers like shein declaring income that put it in competition with Zara and H&MPYMNTS reported in October. Shein is expected to generate $24 billion in revenue for the year. It also launched its own resale platform in October called Shein Exchange, accessible through the Shein app and allowing customers to buy and sell second-hand Shein clothes. And this week, reports indicated that Shein was considering moving to a marketplace-like platform that would allow other retailers to sell their products with Shein’s own offerings. The marketplace platform makes available a range of additional merchandise and shipping options, and we expect this to result in increased customer engagement and satisfaction, Shein said. in a note to investors, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Asked during a call with analysts and investors whether Inditex would consider launching a similar market, Maceiras said it was not part of the company’s strategy, without providing further details. PYMNTS noted on Monday that the market trend has gained popularity across all sectors, such as walmart inviting sellers in India to use its Walmart Marketplace to sell to customers in the United States and Canada. PYMNTS research has shown that of the 38% of consumers who consider themselves bargain hunters, 44% made their most recent purchases from an online marketplace. For all PYMNTS retail coverage, subscribe daily Retail newsletter. How consumers pay online with stored credentials

