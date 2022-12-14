Ben Affleck’s son Samuel Affleck dons Nike sneakers at Lakers game – Footwear News





Samuel Affleck watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena with his father, actor Ben Affleck, yesterday in Los Angeles. The father-son duo sat front row wearing simple ensembles paired with colorful Nikes. The sporty occasion called for casual attire. Samuel was dressed in dark wash denim jeans. The pair of go-to pants was paired with a plain light blue t-shirt with dark blue trim and a red, gray and black plaid buttonhole held open to show off his shirt.

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images Sitting next to him, Ben wore an equally lax outfit consisting of blue jeans and a thick, cream-colored knit cardigan with metal buttons. The comfy piece was layered over a plain white t-shirt for good measure. Related The 10-year-old finished his ensemble with a striking red and blue LeBron 19 GS ‘King’s Crown’ sneakers from Nike. The style features a chunky high top silhouette, chunky blue rubber soles, and bold blue laces to match. The basketball sneakers were decorated with a paint-splattered finish and embossed with a crown, hence the name of the style. As for Ben, the ‘Gone Girl’ actor opted for a bright green all-over Nike Saint Patricks Day SB Dunk Low Pro’s with metallic gold swooshes and four-leaf clover detailing. The colorway of the pair was a clear indicator that the Golden Globe Award winner supported the Celtics.

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images Affleck’s “everybody” style often includes versatile footwear and apparel that can be mixed and matched over long periods of time. The “Argo” actor’s formal attire often includes classic brown or black leather lace-up loafers. Similar hues appear in the lace-up combat boots and chukka boots he wears when off duty. However, Affleck’s casual attire also includes a wide range of low-top sneakers in similar neutral and various wild colors, often hailing from Nike, Kenneth Cole and Bally. PICTURES: Check out more menswear inspiration from Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.

