Keyla Marquez Joins LA Times IMAGE Magazine as Broad Fashion Director





Press release | Los Angeles Times Image is delighted to announce that Keyla Marquez joins the magazine as director of fashion at large. She will be instrumental in growing Image’s fashion coverage across all platforms – print, digital, social. Readers who followed Image in 2022 will recognize the name: Marquez is a true creative visionary and has showcased her skills on numerous projects in the magazine, with styling and fashion directing some of Image’s most inventive and impactful shoots. , including a characteristic who recreated the “Homies” figurines in real life and a collaboration with Sister Kokoro who dressed the LA Dance Project troupe as LA designers. At every opportunity, Marquez brings an inventive spirit and rigor to his work. “Keyla’s approach to style is refreshing and original,” said Ian F. Blair, Image Editor. “From luxury designers to the latest in LA streetwear, the entire fashion game is her canvas. It allows inspiration to come from anywhere; it starts from a point of receptivity. Then she breaks it down. She puts the pieces together. She makes connections. She builds – and above all, she does it for and among her people. “Every time she styles, she’s able to take a concept and elevate it, creating – in the truest sense of the word – something shiny, edgy, new, felt.” Marquez grew up in Los Angeles and built her fashion and wardrobe career alongside a community of creatives who are now revolutionizing fashion together. She seeks to center historically marginalized voices in contemporary fashion and approaches style as a form of storytelling. “I know that my perspective and intentional approach to storytelling through fashion is my superpower and what sets me apart from the traditional fashion canon,” Marquez said. “Elevating and showcasing the community of culture-changing artists and creatives around me is and always will be my goal. Image support will only amplify that energy. I am truly excited, grateful and blessed for this new chapter in my life. Marquez’s portfolio is impressive and extensive, having styled for countless editorials, commercials, music videos and campaigns. Clients have included Byredo, Gypsy Sport, Mia Carucci and Harry Styles. Most recently, in October, Marquez launched Lujo Depot which she describes as “the first independent online showroom specializing in the rental of sustainable and contemporary clothing by new and established designers”. The boutique launched with an epic zoot costume campaign, for which it gave nine Los Angeles designers complete creative freedom to reinvent the costume. (Image was privileged to feature one of these costumes in a feature on artist Maria Maea.) “Everything Marquez puts together is done with remarkable purpose and intention,” said Image associate editor Elisa Wouk Almino. “She also really understands the power of community – how to truly collaborate with others to create something unique.” Since relaunching in 2021, Image has continued to cement itself as an industry leader in all things Los Angeles culture, fashion and style. Marquez will help the magazine triple that mission, thanks to her keen sense of fashion and a high level of institutional knowledge of LA style. “I love LA so much. A lot of my work is LA,” Marquez told Wouk Almino in May in a characteristic on his stylistic influences. “Now that the culture I grew up in is finally getting agency and support, it’s really beautiful. I’m coming to a style based on the life I’ve lived here. When I do jobs that represent LA, it’s like it’s me. I’m LA” The Los Angeles Times’ IMAGE magazine is available digitally at latimes.com/image and on The Times mobile app. Printed issues are delivered to Times subscribers for seven days throughout the year, with limited copies available at various locations around the city, including Hilltop cafes in Issa Rae and in The Times online store. The next print issue is due out March 18, 2023. For more, follow @latimesimage on instagram and Twitter.

