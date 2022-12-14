80s fashion finds for women

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

So 80s! If you’re into the 80s fashion revival, you’re far from alone. With shows likestranger things andfreaks and geeks80s love has spanned the decades, especially when it comes to fashion!

21 fashion finds inspired by the 80s

Some 80s trends fit right into the 21st century while others have become more subtle with a modern twist. Want to add some 80s style to your wardrobe this year? Check out our top 21 picks below!

1. Our absolute favorite:Had retro Barbie vibes from this colorful SweatyRocks Jacket. A great choice for spring or milder winter days!

2. We also like: Feel free to also add corduroy into the mix with thisZaful Colourblock Windbreaker!

3. We cannot forget:Sweater season! Busy models are a must, and thisZaful mesh top nails the nostalgic look!

4. On the shoulder:A bright color and an off-the-shoulder design? Yeah, thatSweatshirt GSVIBK would work perfectly with a side ponytail!

5. Iconic Status: This CutiePlusU Striped Bodysuit remember We unforgettable outfits Jane Fondas famous workout tapes of the 80s!

6. Heat things up:A true 80s inspired wardrobe will never be complete with something like thisv28 leggings. Wear them with a dress or even to the gym!

7. Bring some color:ThisSweatyRocks Long Sleeve Crop Top combines patchwork and color-block trends in one awesome piece!

8. Bolder Shoulders:When we were younger we were so against them, but now we loved the padded shoulders back. ThisAnrabess Blazer is a perfect example of the beauty of the trend!

9. Leather Weather:Leather jackets have never gone away, but to really go 80s you need something loose like thisSumleno Faux Leather Jacket!

10. It’s a stretch:Stretchy spandex is the name of the game. ThisAmerican Apparel bodysuit will be a versatile addition to your wardrobe!

11. Shine like a diamond:Don’t forget your metals when it’s party time. We love these sparklesSweaty Rocks shorts!

12. Dreamy Denim:This oversizedSaukiee denim jacket is ideal for any 80s look, especially if you want to go for a Canadian tuxedo!

13. Beautiful in Lace:Get inspired by icons likeMadonna catching thisAllegra K lace top!

14. Acid wash everything:We wouldn’t forget this street style must-have. Take theseDollhouse acid wash jeans to go with your favorite 80s t-shirt!

15. Pretty in pastels:We just had to offer more color blocking in classic 80s colors. Check this outSweatyRocks Hoodie!

16. Stop! Hammer time:You’ll love the retro look of theseHarem pants Hoerev but you might like the comfortable fit even more!

17. All Shebang: Want to go all out? Get your hands on itYisfri One-Piece Windbreaker Outfit. It comes in two colors!

18. Music Television:MTV no longer stands for Music Television, but in the 80s it was. Remember the good times with thisMTV retro style shirt!

19. Shake things up:Leggings are still as relevant as ever, but if you want to go old fashioned, grab a pairZeronic stirrup leggings!

20. Hair We Will:Hair was just as important, if not more, than your outfit in the ’80s. Celebrate the iconic invention of the scrunchie with this Mandydov 12 pack!

21. Big Fans:Belt bags have re-emerged as a popular trend lately, but you have to wear them as a fanny pack if you want to go all out 80s. We love this brightHearing one!

