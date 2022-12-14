Artist Recreates Heidi Klums Avatar’s First Dress With Saran Wrap





She is going to become a model. Artist and Instagram designer Angelica Hicks put her own twist on Heidi Klum’s Lever Couture sheer dress from the Avatar: The Way of Water red carpet on Tuesday using an item you probably already have in your kitchen. In her Instagram reelHicks transforms into the former Victoria’s Secret angel with the help of Saran Wrap, using the cling film to create the dress’ dramatic ruffled shoulder, flowing train and thigh-high slit. Hicks even wrapped her shoes in transparent tape to achieve the same look as Klum, slicking her hair back and adding sparkly earrings to channel the AGT judge. It wasn’t long before the DIY dupe caught Klum’s eye. Love it, the 49-year-old catwalker captioned the same Reel on her own Instagram page, tagging both Hicks and Lever Couture. Wow thank you Queen Heidi!!! Hicks wrote back. The Ukrainian label behind Klum’s original has also endorsed the style at home, sharing the video and the British illustrator’s writing, I love it and so funny. When are you going to release your line of Kitchen Kouture dresses? one of Hicks’ followers joked in the comments section. Perfection! Literally no need to buy top of the line when you can do it at home, exclaimed another, while a third deemed it even better than the original. The Instagram influencer showed her followers how she created the custom look. angelicahicks/Instagram Hicks has already recreated looks worn by Hailey Bieber, Kylie JennerAnna Wintour and more, using everyday kitchen essentials as a sheet for elaborate headdresses and a brown paper bag to make Wintour’s famous bob. The former Victoria’s Secret angel stunned in sideboob-baring style. Variety via Getty Images She’s not the only fan to go viral for recreating celebrity outfits with dollar store items; TikTok star Corey OBrien has followed the Kardashians in DIYing their craziest styles, including the infamous Marilyn Monroe dress that Kim borrowed for the 2022 Met Gala.

