Best Work Suits for Men: Reiss, Moss Bros, M&S and more





I f theres a thing that belongs to all man’s wardrobe, it’s a timeless, well-tailored suit. Whether you work in an office where tailoring is mandatory, or you just like to feel stylish at work, a quality suit in a classic color and silhouette is an investment that will live in your arsenal for years to come. The most important part? The fit. It needs to fit snugly or you risk giving the impression that you’re wearing your dad’s hand, or worse, that you’re slipping into your childhood two-piece. If you are unsure of your sizes, visit Reiss or Marks & Spencer to have a tailor fit them. READ MORE You can choose between a pointed single-breasted style or a boxier double-breasted option, where the former tends to be sleeker, more fitted and ideal for more formal occasions, while the latter is more relaxed and easier to wear. wear with casual tees. or shirts. Our main rule: never opt for a jersey suit. They may feel more comfortable than their wool siblings, but the stitching is designed to be structured, so anything lacking in shape is a big no-no. We’ve rounded up the best on the market now that will have you strutting around in sartorial elegance in no time. READ MORE Reiss Pray Single Breasted Slim Fit Wool Blazer Reiss Known for quality tailoring, you can’t go wrong with a Reiss suit. Cut from an impeccably tailored wool blend with all the classic details you could ask for, this navy two-piece is a surefire way to score style points at work. blazer 278, pants 138 Buy now 278 , Reiss {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Charles Tyrwhitt Prince of Wales Check Suit – Oatmeal Charles Tyrwhitt A brand that offers a six-month warranty on its entire collection regardless of condition, no packaging or tags, Charles Tyrwhitt clearly creates pieces that last. If you’re looking for a more interesting touch to wear to the office, maybe this plaid design will do the trick. Crafted in a super soft flannel wool, it’s both comfortable and stylish for a costume you’ll never want to take off. Buy now 399.95 , Charles Tyrwhitt {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Donegal Sunspel wool suit Solar For British classics, which of course includes traditional dress, Sunspel is the heritage brand that should be on your radar. Crafted from soft Donegal wool, made in one of Britain’s oldest working mills, it’s a luxurious suit that has a contemporary twist with the workwear-inspired patch pockets. Jacket 475, pants 275 Buy now 475 , Solar {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Moss Bros Slim Fit Tobacco Flannel Jacket Moss Bros. Brown is the new black, which is why you should add two pieces of Moss Bros casual chocolate to your cart. A double-breasted style, it’s rather boxy with a bit of room in the right places. Paired with a shirt for work or a knitted polo shirt at the weekend, it’s a versatile option that will see you through day and night. Jacket 109, pants 40 Buy now 109 , Moss Bros. {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Marks & Spencer Classic fit double breasted suit in pure wool MRS Crafted from wrinkle-resistant, super soft and breathable pure wool, this charcoal suit from M&S is perfect for men on the go. With one of the best size ranges on the market and credentials that include being the official England football team suit, it’s not just a suit – it’s an M&S suit . Buy now 199 , Marks & Spencer {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Paul Smith The Kensington Slim Fit Stretch Wool Suit Paul Smith In a beautiful teal, the Paul Smiths suit will make you stand out in a sea of ​​black, gray and navy blue. Cut to expert tailors in a slim Kensington fit, it’s a sharp silhouette that will never go out of style. As is the case with the Paul Smith style, it features a contrasting bright green lining for a playful pop of colour. Buy now 1000 , Paul Smith {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Prada Straight suit in lightweight technical stretch fabric Prada For a suit you’ll literally keep forever, look no further than Prada. Opt for a classic black that you will get the ultimate wear for work or a black tie event as their three button design will stand out from the more traditional design worn by anyone not at Prada. Buy now 2650 , Prada {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} General Officine 375 Suit General workshops Parisian label Officine Generale designs wardrobe essentials that are meant to be used season after season, and that’s exactly what you’ll do with this costume. Single-breasted, fully lined and crafted in Italian worsted wool, it’s a chic option that will live in your collection for years to come. Jacket 470, and pants 275 Buy now 470 , General Dispensary {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

