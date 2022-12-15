Burn risk behind 750 Life is Good Apparel items Recall: CPSC – Sourcing Journal





The Life is Good Company has recalled women’s fleece sweatshirts and men’s fleece shorts that violate federal flammability standards and pose a burn hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). “The recalled garments do not meet flammability standards for apparel textiles, posing a burn hazard to consumers,” the CPSC said in a Dec. 8 post, noting that 750 units were affected by the recall. Specifically, the recall involves ‘Simply True Fall 2022 Darkest Blue Fleece Men’s Shorts’ and two styles of ‘Fall 2022 Darkest Blue Women’s Simply True Hoodies’ – ‘Good Vibes Daisies’ and ‘Optimist Athletic’. CPSC said Good Vibes Daisies has a zipper front, a white daisy and “LIFE IS GOOD” printed on the upper left chest and “Good Vibes” printed on the back. Optimist Athletic has “Optimist” and “Life is Good” printed on the chest. The men’s shorts have a white “Life is Good” label under the left pocket. Shorts and hoodies have season and style numbers printed near the bottom of an inside side seam care label and a product item number printed on a hang tag. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Life is Good to request a postage-paid shipping label to return the products for a full refund,” the CPSC said. “Upon receipt and verification of the recalled product, consumers will receive a full refund.” Life is Good, a Boston-based lifestyle brand, is contacting all known buyers directly. No incidents or injuries were reported. The merchandise, made in Guatemala, was sold on lifeisgood.com and independent clothing stores from April through November for between $33 and $44 for the men’s Simply True Fleece Shorts, between $51 and $68 for the zip-up hoodies for women and between $48 and $64 for the Simply True Women’s Hoodies. “This recall is limited to a small number of items, approximately 750 individual units of the millions the company sells each year,” said Kay Pancheri, vice president of brand marketing. “Life is Good is grateful that no one was harmed and is committed to doing the right thing for our customers. The company is offering a full refund plus an additional $25 gift card to those who purchased one of the three articles concerned. Over the past few months, several brands and retailers have been subject to recalls, including Disney-related merchandise as well as Under Armour, Clarks, Carter’s, TJ Maxx in two separate incidents, and Adidas, to name a few. some.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sourcingjournal.com/topics/compliance/life-is-good-sweatshirts-shorts-recall-burn-hazard-cpsc-federal-flammability-397507/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos