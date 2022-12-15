A Basquiat you can wear: the late artist’s sisters called on 9 New York designers to reinvent his art in haute couture





“pleasure king”, a sprawling exhibition at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea that centers the life of Jean-Michel Basquiat through rare artifacts from his estate, has welcomed more than 160,000 visitors since it opened in April. The show is the first organized by the Basquiat sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat. It features recreations of the artist’s childhood home and historic studio and, from December 7, a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories interpreting the artist’s work, designed by nine fashion talent for the Those Who Dress Better program in partnership with black fashion show. New variations of the limited-run capsule collection are featured in “King Pleasure” through December 15, with more accessible designs available for sale in the adjacent “King Pleasure” Emporium and on the Black Fashion Fairs website. . The driving inspiration behind the Those Who Dress Best program was the estate’s desire to support these nine emerging fashion designers, artists, designers and entrepreneurs, programming director Anthony Konigbagbe told Artnet News. Fashion was very important to Jean-Michel. Black Fashion Fair worked with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat to select emerging black designers based in New York: Theophilo, Brandon Blackwood, Hanifa, Who Decides War, Johnny Nelson, Bed on Water, Advicery, Homage Year and Head of State . During the opening of “King Pleasure”, each designer was invited to explore the exhibition, to be inspired by the character of Basquiat and to select the works to be interpreted. Bed On Water, an interdisciplinary art house that also specializes in graphic design, photography and fine art, imagined the artists’ harsh lines as soft dresses, sometimes with puffy pleats. Praised by the CFDA and Beyonc, Hanifa gave the artist’s timeless “Ideal” logo an even fresher look, in a skintight yet sunny yellow bodysuit that blends into soft tangles of chunky yarn. The Johnny Nelson brand transformed metal and stones into rings, echoing Basquiat’s crown motif. What would the artist himself wear? Konigbagbe pointed to pieces by the Keith Herrons Advicery brand, including a mask, a layered and printed “King Pleasure” long-sleeved jersey and printed jeans with Charles I (1982), deeming them worthy of Jean-Michel’s personal style. The jersey is a nod to Jean-Michel’s famous Wesleyan lacrosse practice jersey. 1981 Art/new york interview with Marc H. MillerKonigbagbe wrote. A reception on December 7 celebrated the designers’ week-long stint in “King Pleasure.” The entire exhibition will end on January 1, 2023. Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





