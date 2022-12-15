Jill Biden dons blue midi dress for Marriage Law Honoring Ceremony – WWD





Jill Biden attended the Respect for Marriage Act ceremony at the White House on Tuesday in an all-blue ensemble. For the occasion, which celebrated President Joe Biden’s signing of the Marriage Equality Act, she wore a sky blue dress and matching winter coat. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden during the Respect for Marriage Act ceremony Dec. 13 at the White House. First Lady Biden wore a scoop neck wool midi dress with a long trench coat. She coordinated with a pair of sparkly floral stem earrings. As for footwear, she adorned a pair of tan suede knee high boots over opaque black tights. She completed her outfit by wearing a soft textured cobalt blue scarf around her neck and a pair of shiny black gloves. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden during the Respect for Marriage Act ceremony Dec. 13 at the White House. The ceremony brought together star performers, including Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper. Smith performed “Stay With Me,” while Lauper sang his hit “True Colors.” President Biden and first lady Jill Biden during the Respect for Marriage Act ceremony Dec. 13 at the White House. Getty Images The first lady has showcased some standout style moments in recent weeks. For the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, she wore a dazzling Monique Lhuillier gown adorned with intricate floral embroidery on black lace. The annual event honors American artists and creatives. For the Biden administration’s first White House State Dinner, she wore an Oscar de la Renta off-the-shoulder navy blue dress that included a flower-like lace pattern throughout. The Respect for Marriage Act grants federal recognition to same-sex marriages and interracial marriages. The bill was proposed out of concern that the Supreme Court would strike down legal protections for such relationships. President Biden was joined at the Honoring Marriage Act ceremony by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice Speaker Kamala Harris.

