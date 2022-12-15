Part-Time Men’s Tailoring Job in Soho at Bloomingdale’s





Day 1 medical, dental and vision benefits for eligible colleagues

Competitive compensation

Paid vacation

Flexible vacation leave and flexible hours

Fully Funded Educational Benefits (100% tuition coverage including books and fees)

Instant access to wages earned with PayActiv

Enhanced benefits: pet, home and auto insurance and more

401(k) plan options available

Bonus Earning Opportunities

Potential Growth Opportunities

Employee discounts at Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s stores About: Bloomingdale’s makes fashion personal and fun, ambitious yet accessible. Our mission is to guide and inspire our clients to make style a source of creative energy in their lives. We will always strive to make Bloomingdale’s unique store in the world. Everyone plays an essential role in bringing our mission to life. Regardless of their position, we believe that all colleagues have a voice and access to share their thoughts with all levels of management. Our colleagues are passionate, motivated, enterprising and collaborative. We welcome and embrace diversity of backgrounds, thoughts and opinions while having fun along the way. Job overview: A Bloomingdale’s Edit Support Professional plays a vital role in the day-to-day operations of our store. To deliver on our mission statement to be like no other store in the world, our alterations professionals possess the speed, attention to detail, collaborative spirit and teamwork to provide an easy and fun shopping experience. to our customers. Every day, our Alteration Support Professional performs detailed responsibilities such as sewing garments, performing basic to advanced level alterations on garments including but not limited to sleeves, backs, sides, collars and bodices, making minor repairs, replacing buttons – just to name a few. Essential functions: Present a pleasant, knowledgeable and positive attitude to our customers

Provide detailed service and change value information and respond to customer inquiries

Deliver quality work the first time and on time to customer specifications to reduce waste and achieve profitability Qualifications and skills: High school diploma or equivalent required

1 to 2 years of direct experience Strong interpersonal skills with a proven ability to communicate and share information with diverse client and peer groups

Resourceful and able to quickly adapt to changing priorities

Resourceful and autonomous, works both independently and as part of a team

Ability to work a flexible schedule with retail hours, including days, evenings, weekends and/or holidays Physical requirements: The position requires long periods of standing/walking around the store or department

May involve reaching, squatting, kneeling, stooping, seeing colors and climbing ladders

Frequent use of computers and other technology necessary to perform job duties, including portable electronic equipment.

Frequent lifting/moving up to 25 lbs. STORES00

