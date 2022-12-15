Hush! This secret Amazon trends department may have the best fashion on the site | Arena

Find out why influencers swear by The Drop (and what to buy first)

Over the past two years, there have been on-stage whispers between Instagram and ICT Tac influencers and bloggers on a new way to find unique and quality fashion finds.

It’s called The Drop, a fashion section of Amazon that disproves the idea that e-commerce sites only produce “fast fashion” pieces that only go through one or two passes in the washing machine.

In a nutshell, Amazon partners with influencers to create limited-edition lines that launch every two weeks. Recent launches on The Drop have included lines designed by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin) and a maternity line by Vicky Logan (@victoriouslogan). The Drop also has a line of staples.

The concept encompasses the influencer market of the digital age, which allows people to become brands with large audiences. And it plays on the need for an element of surprise in an age when everything is at your fingertips (see: Beyonce’s secret launch of her self-titled album in 2013). But the biggest sale? Exclusivity. While it’s not the same “fast fashion” you may have rocked when shopping at West Seal, you have to think on your toes. Influence lines are limited editions and collections only last a few hours.

Consider this your guide to The Drop (and a list of trending items to snag before they sell out).

What is Amazon’s The Drop?

The Drop is Amazon’s home fashion line. Launched in 2019, The Drop is a series of limited-edition lines designed by highly-followed social media influencers. New lines come out every two weeks and are only available for 30 hours if they stick around that long. It is not uncommon for coins to sell out within hours. Drop’s staple line is there permanently(ish). It was launched in 2020 and offers wardrobe essentials that help you create a better outfit.

What time does the drop start?

Influencer launches on The Drop aren’t nearly as shocking as Beyonce’s super-secret surprise album. The retailer and influencers will notify you, although there is no set time for launches. But Amazon will usually announce and preview a line on its Instagram The Drop (@amazonthedrop) page the day before. Don’t want the algorithm to get in the way of your competitive purchases? You can sign up for SMS and email alerts here.

Is the decline sustainable?

The limited-edition lines of influencers have long-lasting features. All items designed by The Drop influencers are created with made-to-order fabrics. They often sell out, which means that every inch of used fabric is used in a fashionista’s wardrobe. Even when they don’t, the rest is limited. Thus, the pieces are not only trendy for their look. The Drop’s process is in line with the current focus on sustainable fashion.

10 Hot Finds Available on Amazon’s The Drop Right Now

This casual bag in an earthy hue touches on several trends.The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag, $40 at Amazon

Crossbodies are having a moment. The embossing gives this bag texture and style.The Drop Diana Top-Handle Shoulder Bag, $40 at Amazon

The quilted style has some serious Chanel vibes. The price no.The Drop Women’s Willow Chain Belt Bag, $30 at Amazon

The prize for this shimmering number turns heads and so do you. It’s perfect for a new years Eve shot.Women’s The Drop Zayne Holiday Shine Slip Dress, $60 at Amazon

Hailey Bieber is among celebrities kiss yoga Pants. You can, too, for less in these high-waisted pants with a stylish slit. The Drop Uma High-Waisted Flare Pant, $32 to $50 at Amazon

This very comfortable hooded sweater dress can be worn dressed up or down.The Drop Women’s Claudia Cuddle Hooded Midi Dress, $50 at Amazon

This basic bell sleeve sweater is perfect for lounging or chilly evenings.The Drop Women’s Mia Bell Super Soft V-Neck Sweater, $40 at Amazon

This luxe cold weather essential goes with everything.The Drop Carter Women’s Super Soft Essential Crewneck Sweater, $45 at Amazon

Rock the cool bomber silhouette with a touch of courtesy thanks to the sherpa exterior.The Drop Sherpa Lee Bomber Jacket, $80 at Amazon

Since everything is oversized these days, opt for a coat with a looser look this season. This quilted number is a fun twist on the trendy down jacket. The Drop Women’s Loose Quilted Jacket, $80 at Amazon

