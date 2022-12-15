20 Best Wrap Coats for Women to Wear in 2023





courtesy Without going to the obvious… but coats and jackets are essential to stay warm during the coldest seasons. However, the problem with many silhouettes and styles can be that they can make a pretty outfit look sloppy and sloppy. Never a wraparound coat, though. You see, wrap coats (also known as bathrobes) not only provide an extra level of comfort when we dive into freezing temperatures, but they also instantly make any ensemble look sleek and elevated. There’s a reason our favorite style icon, Meghan Markle, is a fan! Similar to a dressing gown, the toppers have a relaxed silhouette with a shawl collar and matching belt that cinches the waist for a flattering fit. They are usually made of wool or cashmere, but nowadays you can get quilted, puffy, sheepskin and even leather versions that are all equally stylish. Plot? Here, the best wrap coats you’ll want to wrap yourself in this winter. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Classic black Cuyana Wool coat with draped collar 2 Approved by Meghan Markle Max Mara Manuela Icon camel hair wool wrap coat 3 winter white mackage Belted lightweight wool coat 4 color shot Reiss Belle belted turtleneck wool-blend coat 5 trendy coat Burberry Women’s Sulby Cashmere Tie-Waist Wrap Coat 6 Brand endorsed by Kate Middleton Hobbs London Gerrie wrap coat seven Chic plaid pattern Reformation Middlefield coat 8 Timeless camel Ted Baker Pink wool wrap coat 9 Puffer Pick J-Crew Long quilted coat with tie waist ten Timeless tiles Elie Tahari Scottish plaid wrap coat for women – Scottish plaid 11 Reversible mackage Women’s Reversible Leather and Shearling Hanna Coat 12 Versatile Navy Karen Millen Intank Topment Italian Wool Notched Collar Coat 13 Cozy coat Later Belted Faux Fur Coat 14 Quilted Ralph Lauren Shawl Collar Leather Trim Coat 15 Camel Short Coat Maya Double Face Smooth Jacket With Belt 16 houndstooth Sentaler Women’s wool-blend houndstooth coat 17 Leather Elie Tahari Women’s Vegan Leather Belted Coat – Black – Size XL 18 Striking pattern BCBG GENERATION Belted trench coat with checkered notch collar 19 formal coat Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool-blend wrap coat with faux fur collar and belt 20 Fresh catch Emporio Armani Wool wrap coat Sophie Dweck

Sophie Dweck is Associate Shopping Editor for Town & Country, where she covers beauty, fashion, home & decor, and more.

