FC Barcelona pays tribute to Johan Cruyff with a new range of exclusive fashion





FC Barcelona has launched an exclusive new range of clothing that pays tribute to the legendary Johan Cruyff. Following the huge success of the chicken skin capsule, fans can now dress proudly Bara Cruyff Collection which reproduces iconic models in the form of comfortable but original streetwear. The club thus pays homage to the legend that is Johan Cruyff, and more particularly to the style of play which will forever be associated with the man and the club he loved. Always a charismatic and smartly dressed gentleman, even his dress sense was closely tied to his ethos. Items in the range include hoodies with the words Johan Cruyff Bara, with a non-hooded version also available. And there’s another piece inspired by the iconic tracksuit bottom that Cruyff loved to wear in the 1970s, with a matching sweatshirt. Sporting the Blaugrana colors and the number 9 he spiced up during his playing days in Catalunya, there’s a delightful T-shirt in the same style as Bara’s kit from back then, and another with an image reflecting the famous moment on December 22, 1973 when the ‘Flying Dutchman’ almost literally honored that name by scoring that incredible goal against Atltico Madrid. Memorable pieces

The collection also includes an exact replica of the yellow shirt with a Blaugrana belt that the team wore in Johan’s last years at the club, made with the same 100% cotton and featuring the crest at the time. There’s also a polo shirt, a hoodless sweatshirt and other items, including accessories such as a cap, folder and a vintage ball printed with Cruyff’s famous comment that “you play football with your head and feet are just to help you.” As Cruyff would say, and as it says in the player tunnel inside the stadium, “get out there and have some fun”. This collection is the perfect way to honor someone who has done so much for the Bara legacy. Goosebumps guaranteed, wherever you are in the world. Available in official stores and online The clothes are made of cotton or polyester depending on the piece and strive to remain faithful to the fabrics, colors and details of the time. Available for now in adult sizes, it launches today Wednesday, December 14, at 2:14 p.m. sharp on 24 hours, honoring the shirt number Cruyff wore for Ajax and the Netherlands. The collection can be found in all Bara Stores at Camp Nou, Canaletes, Passeig de Grcia, Westfield La Maquinista, Sagrada Famlia, La Roca Village and Barcelona Airport T1, in spaces dedicated to Johan Cruyff, as well as via points of sale. club online. .

