Gone Country Modes. How can a Texan stand out? – Texas Monthly

I bought my first pair of cowgirl boots over three years ago. When I moved from Oregon to Austin to attend the University of Texas, my great-uncle, who lived in Dallas in the 70s, insisted that I needed a pair of boots. As a high school graduation gift, it funded my trip to the Tecovas store to get “the Jamie”, a classic cowhide style, in tan. It took me a year to feel confident enough to make this quintessential Lone Star fashion statement, but once I finally put on the boots – to attend a Longhorns football game – I felt felt united to the bearers of always around me. Soon after, my go-to outfit for Sunday brunch, concerts, and the occasional night out was a white dress and my trusty boots.

Over the past few decades, northerners have figured out what Texans knew long before I took that hesitant first step into my Tecovas: cowboy boots are stylish, status-enhancing shoes that are surprisingly comfortable. But as I watch our state’s beloved boots soar in popularity as they adorn the tracks of New York Fashion Weekbecome a TikTok hashtag with over 500 million views, and appear at the feet of it girl Sydney Sweeney at Coachella, two things fill me with a sense of dread. When the fashion gods inevitably consider cowboy boots outdated (much like other Doc Martens and ballerinas turned practical turned popular), how are we going to rehabilitate their reputation? And, more importantly, now that cowboy boots have become mainstream in the United States, what can Texans – and me, as an adopter – wear to define us?

After the grueling task of looking at pictures of various cowboys on the internet and ruling out the obvious cowboy hat answer, which I for one just can’t pull off on a daily basis, the answer came to me shined in brilliant silver. It’s as useful as shoes, even easier to customize, and not too intrusive unless you want it to be: Texas needs the belt buckle.

The belt buckle has been worn and loved in many western states, but Texans have made it ours. The infamous four-piece set worn by the Texas Rangers came about after modifications to Ranger pistols made them too heavy to be stuck in the belt in the mid-1800s. Nearly a century later, as suspender buttons turned into belt loops, buckles found their place on the ranch. At rodeos, cowboys competed on the backs of bulls for trophy buckles. Most recently, the world’s largest belt buckle made its debut in Dallas (although Texas is taking a bit of a beating here, as Montana Silversmiths designed the buckle). Even Elon Musk made his debut on “Giga Texas Belt Buckle“, a shiny silver-finished piece adorned with a big, fat Tesla J in the middle of the lone star.

The most authentic buckle may be the one worn by a sensible cowboy or rodeo champ, but if the richest man in the world can wear one, so can you. The statement echoed to those of us who ditched the backcountry for the cocktail bar. A belt buckle is as correct on a pair of Levis as it is on dress pants. And although they are more popular among men, belts know no gender. Beautiful pieces of turquoise and conchos make me feel like I’m wearing a medallion chain.

In San Antonio, manufacturer Trey Scott embodies the mantra that belt buckles are for everyone. He fashions pieces ranging from the classic Ranger style to the styles he sells to tuxedo shops. His creations are adorned with solitary stars, hearts and sometimes prickly pears welded together, sometimes lined with precious metals twisted into a kind of rope on the edges. “It’s a chance for people who aren’t around cattle and ranching all the time to have a piece of that,” Scott said. “It’s a way of expressing yourself. I don’t wear jewelry. . . . But I wear a buckle. This is my statement.

Any Texan can find belt buckles galore in Western stores, but the cheapest pieces are often made from stamps or molds and wear out after about a year. Handcrafted buckles are more expensive, but their makers consider them works of Texas tradition. Midland’s Mike Pardue learned the craft of spur and buckle making in the 1980s when he made his first buckle with a hacksaw and shears while working as a laborer on a ranch. Over time, Pardue developed its own liquid bluing, the same chemical solution applied with a brush to create the deep black finish on handguns. You can buy a pre-made version, but it doesn’t quite live up to the standards of Pardue, which went through a series of failures before landing on its perfect formula. As Scott told me, “I heard someone say, ‘How do you make a really cool belt buckle? You make a five gallon bucket full of bad. ”

Impatient customers sometimes wait up to nine months for one of loops, which can cost up to $850. Its pieces are filled with western cashmere, with delicately engraved scrollwork in silver and steel. Some of her curls have designs that surround bits of turquoise that sit like crown jewels in the center. All of her engravings are done by hand, and due to the niche nature of buckle making, many of the tools are also custom. Even the back of the curls has a unique style. Sometimes they are inscribed with the lyrics to any song played on the radio while Pardue was working in the shop. Other times, it’s a favorite line from Ray Wylie Hubbard: “The days when I keep my gratitude above my expectations, I have really good days.”

Buckle maker Leo Smith, a former Texas judge, recalls the height of Western madness caused by John Travolta in Urban cowboy in the 80s and observed the cycle of Western wear in and out of fashion in the years that followed. He credits part of the current resurgence to the show Yellowstone, to whom he has provided more than twenty loops this year. He has the same advice for real and fictional cowboys: get a sturdy, hand-engraved metal buckle with a good weight. Then personalize, whether it’s with pieces of turquoise or a favorite saying. (One client, for example, asked Smith to engrave a buckle with the memorable line “Big cat daddy bull ride.”) He, however, draws the line at the waistbands with rhinestones. “I don’t do what I call flash and trash.”

Much like my high school graduation Tecovas, belt buckles celebrate accomplishments, whether it’s the longest ride of the bulls or landing a role on Taylor Sheridan’s latest. Fashion is all about creative expression, and earrings do the trick: your name, your brand and your design, whether you prefer a traditional ranch logo or an intricate mix of turquoise and silver. Smith assures me that buckles, like most Western clothing, will once again lose national popularity. This week my time as a Texas student came to an end. I’ll keep my trusty boots with me on my next adventure, but perhaps the best graduation gift for me would be one I could wear every day as a memento of the Lone Star State. My own German silver buckle, decorated with paisley swirls and turquoise pieces. I know who to call.