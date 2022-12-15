End of the year 2022: Thanks to BTS, accessories breathe new life into men’s fashion | fashion trends





When it comes to beauty products and fashion trends this year, especially chic clothes, style lovers all over the world were seen taking notes from Korean celebrities and thanks to the boy group members BTS – Jin (Kim Seokjin), RM (Kim Namjoon), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), men started to be more comfortable accessorizing their look and expressing their personality with beautiful jewelry, adding spice to their OOTD (outfit for the day) and OOTN (outfit for the night). Historically, men were known to wear intricate jewelry on a daily basis, but over time the art of wearing jewelry for men has been forgotten and we want millennials to lead the movement to bring back this lost art. The wave of accessorizing has breathed new life into the world of menswear and while the usual options like bags, shoes and watches are getting an update, jewelry for men is also seeing a renewal. Rings, cufflinks and pendants aside, debonair models of men’s bracelets are all the rage where enhanced with steel, precious metals and gemstones, the models are perfect for dressing up or disguise. Currently, a new wave of accessories has breathed new life into menswear and style experts believe that the resurgence of fine jewelry is a great opportunity for men to make a statement and add gravity to their styles. Fine jewelry also offers the benefit of being a long-term wardrobe piece that can be revisited through trend cycles. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raunak Samdaria, co-founder of MetaMan, shared, Even until recently, we considered rings the only acceptable accessory in the field of men’s fashion, especially the humble wedding band. . However, the trends are well suited in the fast fashion rush, where masculine jewelry has a strong presence in accessory stations where only feminine pieces were dominant. Jewelry today is not specifically sexist, rather it symbolizes liberation and minimizes gender discrimination. He suggested, A modern-day man today has a plethora of options to choose from, but is more instantly inclined towards more edgy, geometric bespoke pieces illustrating their niche for fun and style. However, the face of men’s fashion jewelry is expected to bloom for the foreseeable future. These wearable luxury pieces are very important for trendsetters to explore and reintroduce their style into a men’s jewelry arsenal. According to Vipin Sharma, Chief Merchandising Officer at BlueStone, trends like the one we’re seeing are fluid and complex, however, if we try to pinpoint its origin, it’s likely an intersection between do’s and don’ts. not do with graying style and increasing comfort. in possession of his identity. He said: “It has taken men’s jewelry from understated and reserved to a leading force in sartorial style. Previously, the purchase of jewelry was punctuated with clumsy participation by men, most often limited to budgeting. However, the era of passive bystanders is over and we have ushered in an era where men are active participants in jewelry decisions, including styles, metals and more. This growing comfort has also extended to the personal adaptation of jewellery, which is underlined by the blurring of the boundaries between fashion and gender. Today, fewer social taboos mean a wider appetite to explore metals, designs, finishes and more. He revealed, It’s also worth noting that jewelry for millennials and young people has outgrown its weight and investment value. Today, it is an extension of his personality. An innovative introduction to the modern male wardrobe is the bracelet. Chunky chain links, sleek steel or earthy cord, all the latest styles have made the wrist a ramp for fashion sensibilities. The varied materials, precious stones and complementary techniques create a vibrant expression of personality and individualism.

