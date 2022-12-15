12 Best Emo Outfits How to Dress and Shop Emo Fashion in 2022

Emo kids ruled the internet in the early 2010s. heavy metal band t shirts, , high socks (black, of course) and leather jackets were everywhere. Jet black and neon-streaked versions of J. Bieb’s fringe haircut abounded, and Hot Topic was the hottest spot. But if we’ve learned anything from the resurgence of twee, the longevity of gorpcore, and the fact that cottagecore took inspiration decades (if not centuries) ago, it’s that fashion always comes back – so yeah , emo outfits are definitely still a thing in 2022.

But first, what is emo fashion? Emo is a musical genre similar to punk or rock, with more emotional subject matter and lyrics. Emo fans form a subculture with a very specific way of dressing – a moody, all-black, bold style with lots of leather and silver accents in the form of studs, chains or piercings. The look was huge in the 2010s, especially on Tumblr.

Even though emo fashion is technically a throwback style, everything from the alternative music festival When We Were Young (hello, My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne and Pierce the Veil!) to Kourtney Kardashian during the Travis Barker era proved that the edgy emo girl is alive and well in 2022. Whether you’re wearing ripped pantyhose, , , or skull rings, alternative looks for true self-expression will never go out of style. On days when everything is dreary and bright kidcore outfits don’t match how you feel on the inside, emo fashion has got you covered.

Emo outfits are for the Addams Wednesdays of the world – the brooding intensity of an all-black outfit will prove the old adage “It’s not a phase, Mom!” in the most elegant way. Here are our favorite picks below.