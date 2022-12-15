tulle dress by Salma Hayek highlights the legendary figure of the actor

Another day, another gorgeous outfit worn by Salma Hayek that we want for ourselves.
After the incredible Vivienne Westwood scarlet dress she wore on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Years Awards 2022 in London, Salma opted for a memorable Alexander McQueen blue dress at the New York premiere of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
In the film, which is set for release on December 21 in the United States, Salma reprises the role of Kitty Softpaws alongside Antonio Banderas in the title role. Florence Pugh, Harvey Guillen, Olivia Colman and John Mulaney round out the cast.
At the premiere, which took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, the 56-year-old actor donned a dress that not only leaned on but actually accentuated his legendary hourglass figure. The dress featured a sheer corset filled with beads, silver crystals and sequins and sheer cap sleeves. The bottom of the dress was pleated tulle, and the long skirt began to flare out from the star’s hips.
In the beauty department, Salma opted to wear her hair down, surrounding a dark pink lip and smokey eyes. As usual, she looked wonderfully memorable.
In addition to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Salma is currently preparing for the 2023 release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance.
Slated to hit theaters on February 10, 2023, just in time for Valentine’s Day, the franchise’s third installment sees protagonist Mike (played by Channing Tatum) jet off to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma!).
The film’s first trailer was released a few months ago, and as fans immediately noted, things are going to heat up onscreen. In one scene in particular, we see Salma and Channing getting close and, of course, doing some really cool dance moves that are sure to keep everyone entertained.
Between her iconic roles in Hollywood and her daring clothing choices, Salma knows how to capture our collective attention. Add to that her honesty when she discusses some generally taboo topics and you have a pretty entertaining celeb.
Who can forget the time Salma spoke candidly about menopause, for example?
During an appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith last year, the star revealed that she had started dealing with menopausal symptoms since embarking in her mid-40s.
“They [the doctors] asking me things like, ‘Are your ears growing and are there any hairs growing? Are you growing a mustache and beard? Are you easily irritated? Are you crying for no reason? Are you gaining a lot of weight very quickly that doesn’t go away no matter what you do? Are you shrinking? And then they ask you, ‘Is your vagina dry?'” she recalled then.
She went on to positively discuss the biological event, saying “there is no expiration date for women.”
“You can kick ass at any age,” Salma said. “You can get along at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are where we are.”
It’s always refreshing to hear people in the spotlight dissect issues facing people from all walks of life, especially considering how amazing and put together Salma always looks.