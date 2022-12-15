Forward-thinking entrepreneurs setting the tone for fellowship, networking in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Florida. National Women’s Day Supporting Women was December 1 and two women from Jacksonville represented that day complete this month.

Tia Coleman and Nicole Banks describe their relationship as one that resembles the closeness of niece and aunt. The ladies met about six years ago on social media and since then a budding sisterhood has blossomed.

I absolutely fell in love with her and we could really write a book about how our relationship started, Banks said.

Although both women are business owners and come from different entrepreneurial backgrounds, they have managed to leave a significant mark on the Jacksonville community.

Coleman, who is known as an influential millennial figure in River City, is the founder of I Am The Prize, Inc., a nonprofit organization that seeks to help young girls and women develop high self-esteem and the necessary leadership qualities. thrive as an entrepreneur. She also successfully launched a women’s networking and empowerment event called Demonstration on the mimosas in December 2019.

Banks, who has established herself as the internet’s favorite rich aunt, is a fashion expert and the Pretty Chick chef in charge of Shop pretty piecesan online store.

Nicole Banks, owner of Shop Pretty Pieces (XDH)

Among the many qualities shared by ladies… fashion is where business meets pleasure.

Shop Pretty Pieces collaborated with Coleman to launch the I Am A Prize collection on Monday, December 19.

I think it’s important to see this kind of collaboration between the two of us because I feel like we’re two very influential women in the Jacksonville business community. I feel like my brand aligns with his brand because it’s about embodying high self-esteem and confidence. Our partnership with me speaking to so many women about believing in themselves and having the confidence to present themselves as your true self and her with the fashions to embody that I am the look, the image, the feel, the price lifestyle, it makes sense. Tia Coleman

Fashion is a statement that both ladies say says a lot about motivation and empowerment.

The three-piece collection is a mix of glamour, chic and business all rolled into one. Each piece displays its own individuality and has been selected with the idea of ​​influencing women through fashion.

There are three amazing choices and they all embody: Here I am. I walk in this room and I absolutely follow the prize, Banks said.

When Coleman worked with Banks to curate the collection, she wanted to make sure each shopper felt like the star of the show as they put on their outfits.

I like to present myself in spaces giving 100% of my authentic self and I like to express it through the way I dress. For me, being memorable is the most important thing when I walk into a room, and I talk about that through my fashion and what I’ve decided to wear, Coleman said.

Despite their 20-year age difference, Banks said she learned a lot — especially about networking — from Coleman over the years and continues to be inspired by his toughness.

In fact, I prefer to keep it a secret in Jacksonville. I do a ton of e-commerce. I know how to move very well in the e-commerce space. I have to learn from my niece to network. I’ve been in business for eight and a half years and being a black woman in Jacksonville, being in business is absolutely one of those self-sufficient things. She forces me, even if she doesn’t know it, to think bigger. I’m one of those people who can set limits, but she forced me out of a comfort zone that I hadn’t been out of for many years. So there are things that manifest for me just by being there [her] energy. Nicole Banks

Coleman also expressed her deep appreciation for the knowledge and camaraderie she gained through her relationship with Banks.

I feel like we can bridge that gap between women who are super established and women who are trying to find their way, Coleman said.

Tia Coleman and attendees at the 2021 Manifesting Ove Mimosas networking event (WJXT)

The third annual Manifesting Over Mimosas event begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 at Prime Osborn Center. Coleman said when she launched the inaugural event in 2019, she was also quietly battling postpartum depression. In that moment, she knew she had to do something that would make her feel like herself again.

I knew that when it came to doing business and networking, this was my happy place. 2019 was a defining moment for me because I felt like I was becoming my own woman. I wasn’t expecting anyone’s approval. I said, you know what, I’ll do it. And when I [launched] it was supposed to start with 30 people in a small room, and it turned into 150 people packing the back room of a building, Coleman said.

Manifesting Over Mimosas is a celebration of success for entrepreneurs. It is an opportunity for women to come together in the name of sisterhood, networking, learning and development so that they are well equipped to generate successful businesses.

The event features seven speakers, opportunities to socialize with local vendors and of course, Mimosas are on the menu.

I know someone’s breakthrough is linked to someone in this room. I remember when I saw the lineup, there are two speakers I want to mentor. I can’t wait to see a bunch of beautiful brunette girls at Prime Osborn, Banks said.

Coleman said each event builds on the previous year, and this year Coleman intends to select speakers who will bring knowledge to the audience. She knew the foundations of strong businesses had been laid at the first event in 2019. Now, Coleman said, it’s time to dig deeper and get grounded in those businesses.

I believe access is so important for women of color and for women in business, especially first-generation business owners. This year, we have a trademark attorney. 2019 set the tone for starting the business, but now we need to protect our brands. We need to protect our assets, Coleman said. So when [attendees] come into the room, I’ll make them think big. There’s no reason for you to be in business or an aspiring business owner and miss this event, because I can’t see anywhere else you’re likely to get this information face-to-face.

What Coleman is most excited about for this year’s conference is seeing the support from the City of Jacksonville. On December 1, she was honored by Mayor Lenny Curry with a proclamation officially recognizing December 18 as Jacksonville Mimosa Protest Day.

In all areas people really buy into the vision and I appreciate it so much because I literally started in a hair salon. It was the first venue I tried to book and I was now at Prime Osborn, Coleman said.

Coleman acknowledged that the proclamation was an opportunity she could have taken sooner, but found it came at the perfect time, saying, I’m a firm believer in divine timing. She also said she underestimated the support and tremendous response she would receive from sharing the news.

At first I didn’t even think it was a big deal but when social media blew it all up I was like, this representation matters because now I’m inspiring someone to get out there and have their own day, Coleman said.

Overall, Coleman is excited about her event and her collaboration with Banks, which falls a day after the Manifesting Over Mimosas event.

The collection will be released on Shopprettypieces.com or on the Buy the Pretty Pieces mobile app December 19 at 10 a.m. You can also visit the website to sign up for early access.

To purchase tickets for Manifesting Over Mimosas, visit eventbrite.com.