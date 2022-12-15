HER felt poised and proud as she put on her yellow dress for the first time for ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

HER is already an expert at performing in front of a live audience, as anyone who has listened to the Grammys, Oscars, Peoples Choice Awards and BET Awards over the past five years can tell you. But earlier this year, the artist also known as Gabrielle Wilson decided she was ready for a very different challenge in front of a live crowd. On Thursday night, Shell will take on her first major acting role as Belle in the partly animated ABC Live Audience. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, opposite Josh Groban like the Beast. In a pre-show interview, Wilson said that while she was a bit apprehensive about trying something new, she thought the process of working with partners like David Alan Grier, who plays Cogsworth, and Martin Court, in the role of Lumière, was an incredible learning experience.

Christopher Willard/ABC.

It was difficult for me because I had never done anything like this before, she said. I just went full throttle because I’ve been touring all year. Her first day of rehearsals was like a whirlwind. I came over from Argentina, and literally the next day it was like, boom, boom, boom, boom, song after song, repeating Wolf Chase, Belles Reprise, and Beauty and the Beast, and designing the suits.

The biggest challenge for any adaptation of a Disney Princess tale is nailing down the dress, which is iconic for the main character in the Disney universe. Wilson worked with a six-time Emmy Award-winning costume designer Marina Tobina to unite eyes. Marina and I talked a lot, and she had this incredible vision of the evolution of costumes, Wilson said. How to bring a touch of modernity while keeping this old French atmosphere, with the big ball gown and the corset.

Toybina, responsible for some of the most memorable costumes in The Masked Singer, said putting together the costumes required extensive research into past productions of 1700s French history and fashion. But imagining Wilson in the role also helped Toybina find the perfect combination of new and old . I love Gabby so much, she said Vanity Room. I think she has such a modern presence. You know, there is this youth and this joy for her. I really wanted it to feel special and [like] something that was made for her. So it’s almost as if two worlds collide between the classic and the present.

Christopher Willard/ABC.

Toybina said the dress was ultimately the production’s last costume to come together. I was very inspired by the story of the rose, and at the same time I was trying to figure out, how can I integrate these elements into the dress? she explained. One of the biggest debates was whether the dress should be yellow or gold, and in the end they settled on something in the middle, an iridescent yellow fabric with gold detailing on the corset. When Gabby saw it, it was definitely a special moment for both of us, because I think it’s reinventing the old. But at the same time, you could see there was so much love and history behind it.

Wilson described how she felt when she put on the iconic yellow dress at her first dress rehearsal. I felt like a little girl. I really felt like a little girl putting on a dress for the first time, she says. I felt poised and I felt proud, you know? I felt like a pretty princess, like a black and Filipino princess. I just thought, Wow, this is going to be really special and it’s going to be historic.

Christopher Willard/ABC.

The original film was released before the 25-year-old singer was born, but she remembers watching it on VHS as a young girl and singing the Oscar-winning songs. It was definitely something I loved as a kid, and I saw myself wearing the yellow dress, she said. But when she started preparing to play Belle for the 30th anniversary special, she found new depth. There’s a strength in her and an ambition that I think we forget, but that was the whole point. And I found that when I discovered the character myself.