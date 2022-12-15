Naomi Ackie’s Silver Dress Whitney Houston Biopic Premiere





Naomi Ackie is ready to take center stage at Schiaparelli. Stylized by Nicky Yatesthe actor made a statement at the New York premiere of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” on Dec. 13 in a crystal couture gown from the famed Parisian label’s Fall 2022 collection. Schiaparelli is known for his dramatic silhouettes and sculptural metallic detailing, and Ackie’s crystal plunge neck dress kicked things up a notch. To build the dress, designer and creative director Daniel Roseberry used over 21,950 Swarovski crystals and 212,500 silver glass bugle beads. In total, the piece took around 5,000 hours to complete, the brand wrote on instagram. The metal bodice featured floral decoration that extended from her chest to the top of one of her shoulders, towering just next to her head. The bead spacing on the skirt created a sheer element to the dress and gave it movement as Ackie mingled with her teammates including Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders and Nafessa Williams. “It was just very feminine and sexy, but also like being protected by some sort of armor.” Ahead of the premiere, Ackie, who directs the new Whitney Houston biopic, and her stylist spent months curating mood boards and inspiration. When the duo compared notes, they discovered that they had both scored the Schiaparelli dress. “I was talking to Nicky about the liquid metal idea, because I was thinking about the ‘Queen of the Night’ look on ‘The Bodyguard,'” Ackie said. vogue. “It’s that balance of femininity and kind of toughness too, especially with the metal flowers. It was just very feminine and sexy, but also like being protected by some sort of armor.” Protection is something that cropped up a lot for Ackie as she worked on the next film, both to protect Houston’s legacy and to protect herself and her own talent so she could make sense of it. of righteousness. The leading lady spoke of placing metaphorical armor around the noble role in an interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan“, teasing the film’s domestic release on December 23. Keep scrolling for a closer look at the dress with thousands of hours of hard work behind it.

