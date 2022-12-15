Naomi Ackie dazzles in a crystal beaded dress for the film’s premiere





Naomi Akkie definitely brought the bling to the I want to dance with someone world premiere red carpet in New York on December 13. The British actress, who plays the lead role in whitney houston biopic film, dripping with diamonds in a dazzling number of chain jewels. The Schiaparelli piece shimmered from every angle, with a silver beaded skirt, an all-crystal bodice, and large, towering and artful metal floral embellishments around the plunging neckline. The sheer couture dress was taken from the Parisian label’s Fall 2022 collection. To build the dress, designer and creative director Daniel Roseberry used over 21,950 Swarovski crystals and 212,500 silver glass bugle beads. In total, the piece took around 5,000 hours to complete, according to the brand. instagram. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ackie’s stylist, Nicky Yates, spent months creating mood boards and drawing inspiration from the rising star. “I was talking to Nicky about the liquid metal idea, because I was thinking about the ‘Queen of the Night’ look on ‘The Bodyguard,'” Ackie said. vogue to choose the gorgeous look. “It’s this balance between femininity and a kind of toughness too, especially with the flowers being made out of metal. It was just very feminine and sexy, but also like being protected – a kind of armor.” To allow the complete look to really shine, she chose minimal accessories, pairing the garment with simple peep toe crystal embellished heeled sandals, crystal drop earrings, a glamorous vintage chic hairstyle and makeup neutral. Previously, the London native also appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the Idris Elbe-directed crime drama film, Yardie. I want to dance with someonethe next biographical musical film based on the life of the American vocal icon, will be released in theaters nationwide on December 23rd.

