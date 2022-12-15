Lady Go-Hawks beat the Comets in convincing fashion | Waverly Logs
Waverly- It was as close as it gets to a perfect basketball game.
Lindsey Overmann shook things up for Waverly-Shell Rock, scoring four points in the opening minutes against Charles City.
The Go-Hawk defense was stifling, not allowing a point in the first six minutes of the game and they took a 15-2 lead. When the first quarter ended, W-SR led 21-5 and already had six different scorers.
The Comets took their first timeout of the game down 29-7 in the second quarter as Katelyn Eggena and Brenna Bodensteiner both had six points. With two minutes left in the half, the Go-Hawks led 38-12.
At the end of the first half, W-SR led 44-12 as Eggena and Brenna both had eight points and the Go-Hawks had eight separate scorers.
The Go-Hawks went on a 7-0 streak that forced the Comets into a 51-12 timeout. The run extended to 12-0 and the Go-Hawks took a timeout to bring some subs into the game.
Eggena scored six straight points and the Comets called a 68-14 timeout. Brenna had 15 points, all of which came through the ball from deep. At the end of the third quarter, the Go-Hawks led 70-14 and there were three double-digit scorers that combined for 42 points.
The clock was ticking and the Go-Hawks continued to extend their lead to 72-16. At the end of the match, W-SR came away with the 79-18 victory.
Going into the game, the Go-Hawks were simply looking to be the best team possible.
One of the things we talk about is showing up every day, head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. You can’t do that if you don’t try hard and I think the kids rose to that challenge tonight.
Greg is pleased with how the team is preparing this season after a tough challenge against top Cedar Rapids Xavier.
We had a tough game against them, Greg said. We had games against Clear Lake and New Hampton last week where I thought we weren’t where we needed to be. Tonight gave us the opportunity to try out the new things we’ve added since the beginning of the year.
The lady Go-Hawks had 10 different scorers in the rout and it showed just how deep the W-SR bench is this season.
We have four guards on our bench that we’re trying to figure out which one to play on which night, Greg said. It could go on for a long time as we play different players in different situations. It was nice to see different people step in and get hoops.
Charles City have struggled this season as there is still no win, but Greg’s expectations were no less than maximum effort.
Charles City struggled here, Greg said. Coach Rottinghaus did a great job of staying positive and energetic. The most important thing we told our children in advance is that they deserve our best efforts. We have to be good because we have the chance to play. We can’t take all of this for granted and I’m really proud of our children that they did.
Brenna finished with 17 points and Eggena was second with 16.
