Account Manager – Fashion job at Purple





Bringing together 25 years of strategic branding experience with next generation in-house talent, we deliver creative thinking and breakthrough ideas to drive business success. Our clients span multiple divisions including Art, Design & Culture, Beauty & Wellness, Fashion & Jewelry, with offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Hong Kong. We’re a team of creators and innovators, we know there’s more than one way to get things done, and we cultivate a range of different perspectives. Purple is constantly growing and looking for new talent to join us. Role overview The role of the Fashion Account Manager will be to manage business relationships with premium/luxury Fashion clients looking to activate multi-market/multi-brand advertising partnerships. Reporting to the UK company’s Fashion Director, this role requires an in-depth understanding of the high end/luxury fashion landscape for men and women and the ability to consult with clients on influencer marketing strategies and initiatives effective. Responsibilities: Provide strategic and tactical support to Account Managers. Assist senior team members in managing PR campaigns for various clients from conception to completion Work with our internal events team to manage launch events for media and influencers Ability to develop credentials and proposals with the support of your account manager Able to lead and manage fashion shows, events and press days Able to demonstrate a good understanding of changing media and spot opportunities for Purple and your clients key relationships Provide online, offline and blog coverage, and leverage the added value of all public relations activities Promote Purple and its brands, campaigns, activities and events to the media, public and external audiences worldwide Own all media relations and continue to develop and maintain relationships with are key journalists Monitor Purple brand placement/exposure, ensuring all communications and activities are on brand Work closely with the social media team and inform of all launch events and initiatives Work closely collaboration with other business channels within Purple to ensure campaigns Work with Account Manager to establish seasonal calendar of PR activities Skills and experience 3-4 years of fashion luxury experience with an established agency or similar role for internal marketing department. Established strong contacts with the UK fashion press in both menswear and womenswear Develop and implement PR strategies to support brand image, increase awareness and visibility in support of company goals data-driven recommendations and work with an action-oriented mindset Able to identify communication opportunities across multiple media platforms An ability to handle pressure with serenity and thrive in an entrepreneurial organization , fast-paced and accountability-driven; a roll up your sleeves attitude Discreet, professional and well spoken, with excellent communication skills Extremely well organized, methodical and efficient, with a healthy dose of common sense and initiative Proactive and able to show initiative/ ideas to constantly promote the Purple offer Creative and strategic thinker Strong MS Word skills; a working knowledge of PowerPoint and Excel Contacts with the international press are also desirable but not essential

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/careers/job/230745/account-manager-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos