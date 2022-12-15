Make dressing easier

Everyone needs a confident pair of dress pants: pants that go with every shirt and tie they own, and nicely complement the dress shoes in their wardrobe. That’s a tall order, especially for pairs that shoppers find in department stores. They are not everything bad, but most aren’t that simple either. They’re charcoal gray or navy blue, with a kind of weird texture and a surprisingly snug fit; Needless to say, they have nothing to do with the pants that most men wear every morning.

These days, offices are more casual than ever, and few men regularly attend events with formal dress codes. Instead, they dress in regular clothes: jeans, chinos, sweatshirts, maybe a sweater and sneakers or boots. Dress pants exist in another realm, in the “Do I really do you need to wear them? from your wardrobe.

But Bonobos’ Weekday Warrior dress pants are easy to wear and comfortable, whether you’re dancing at a wedding or sitting at your desk.

Bonobos Weekday Warrior Dress Pants Review

Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants Stretchy material helps you sit comfortably at a desk

Many colors come with an embroidered waistband – i.e. this blue says “Monday”

They fit well right out of the box – no sewing required. They aren’t the dressiest, but they suit most formal and semi-formal settings.

What’s Good About the Weekday Warrior Dress Pants

They are comfortable even sitting at a desk.

Most dress pants are tight and tucked in, a tailored garment meant to streamline your figure. This can lead to problems – there’s even a term for it: “standing pants”. As you can guess, these are pants that you can only stand in, because sitting in the tight seat turns out to be too difficult. Beyond just sitting down, most of these dress pants don’t allow you to move much, especially on the dance floor.

bonobos

The Weekday Warrior dress pant, however, makes it all easier. That’s partly thanks to the customizable fit of the pants. Wearers can choose from Slim Taper, Tailored, Slim, Athletic, and Straight, which offer various benefits for different body types.

Slim Taper: Slim in the waist, comfortable in the thighs and tight around the ankles.

Tailored Fit: Slimmer at the hips and back and tapers as you approach the bottom.

Slim: Slim all over, in a consistent and flattering way.

Athletic: This is the perfect fit for me, someone with thicker thighs and calves. These come with a roomier seat (just to sit on) and slightly tapered legs.

Upright: spacious everywhere, including when opening.

This opens up a lot of customization possibilities, especially for pants that are designed to be made in large quantities.

They fit well right out of the box.

Because you can basically choose your fit, yours should be more flattering from the jump, not just after a visit to your trusty tailor. In addition, they are also hemmed. That being said, if you need to make any adjustments they should be easily doable – the pants aren’t particularly complex.

The exception is the length, as your tailor won’t be able to make them much longer if you’ve significantly underestimated your natural leg length. These come in a number of sizes and waist lengths (28-54 and 28-36, respectively), so choose wisely and you should have a pair of pants designed for your specific body shape – and it’s rare to find pants that you order custom made to your liking for just $119.

Bonobos

They come in a ton of colors.

To be honest, I don’t think all nobody needs dress pants in every color. It’s actually easier to buy multiple blue ones, if that’s the color that, uh, looks best on you. But Bonobos offers colors tied to particular days, if you’re someone who appreciates variety: Monday Blue, Tuesday Black, Wednesday Wheat, Thursday True Khaki, Friday Sage, etc. (There are other Tuesday colors, for example.)

I’m not saying you should drop $595 for a dress pant that matches the days of the week, but if you like these pants, especially in the fit you chose, it’s good to know you can come back for a another pair, probably in a new color (or the same if yours somehow goes missing or is damaged beyond repair).

What’s Not Ideal About These Pants

They’re pretty standard, and that’s fine… except for special occasions.

The Weekday Warrior dress pants are utilitarian, and that’s a good thing, except when you’re trying to realthere dress. They’re not particularly over-the-top, which makes sense, given that they’re meant to blast through the workweek in a relentless quest toward the weekend. (As the urban dictionary says, a weekday warrior is someone “who struggles on weekdays to get to weekends…” or someone “who goes to school or work, somewhere they’d rather not be, and which is miserable”.

Simply put, these pants are great for mindless dressing – when you encounter a dress code you can’t get around.

Bonobos Weekday Warrior Dress Pants: The Verdict

For those looking for a simple wardrobe constant – something comfortable, beautiful and, above all, dressed that they can put on without thinking too much – Bonobos’ Weekday Warrior dress pants work well in this role. Plus, it’s available in a number of colors and cuts so you can match (pun intended) the style to your existing office ensemble. Conversely, if you’re building one from scratch, that’s a great place to start.