Kylie Jenner’s Bodycon White Mini Dress and Pink Feather Boots: Photos – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: 1/BACKGRID Kylie Jenner always makes a statement no matter the occasion and she did just that at a holiday party at Casa Vega in Los Angeles on Dec. 13. -pink high boots lined with feathers. More about Kylie Jenner Kylies white Alexander Wang Bardot dress hugged her figure perfectly and had a super cropped hemline and she accessorized with a pair of metallic pink pointed toe Alexander Wang feather boots that were lined with chunky feathers at the knees. She accessorized her holiday look with a fuzzy black feather handbag and a pair of tiny hoop earrings. As for her glamour, Kylie had her long black hair loose and parted in the middle in loose waves while half was pulled back. A matte nude lip and sultry smoky eye tied her look together. Kylie has just returned from her vacation in Aspen where she wore even more stylish outfits. One of our favorite looks from her trip to Colorado was her black Good American Vinyl Tiny Ties bikini featuring a plunging triangle top with matching low-rise fixed bottom that had spaghetti straps at the side that rested on her hips. She accessorized her two-piece with a pair of black sunglasses, fuzzy beige sheepskin boots and an oversized white dress. Another one of our favorite looks from her trip was her oversized The Attico Noelle faux fur bomber jacket. The jacket was covered in fluffy white fur and she styled the coat with a pair of matching The Attico Codi embroidered leather pants. As for her accessories, she donned a chunky black headband, black Bottega Veneta Cone Wraparound sunglasses and puffy black Loewe Paddle ankle boots. Hot Items Currently trendy now



