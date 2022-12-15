Alis favorite fashion gifts for men

Christmas is right around the corner and we’re putting together a gift guide for all the fashionable men in your life. Heck, even if they’re not the most stylish, this guide will help them organize their closets for 2023. I’ve also added budget-friendly options as well as items to splurge on. So if you need a last-minute gift idea for a guy in your life, head below to find all of our top picks. You’ll also want to check out Rikkas’ must-have smart home upgrades less than $25 gift guide too.

Outerwear they’ll love

One outerwear they’ll be taking from fall to spring is a vest, and shared a few styles that we think are fantastic. One of our best gifts for men is the Southern Tide Casual Puffer Vest it is priced at $138. I love the quilted details and the mix of materials throughout. This vest features a stretchy fabric that’s ideal for activity and a lightweight material that makes layering easy. Additionally, you can choose from three color options.

If you’re looking for something a little warmer, The North Face Aconagua 2 Down Jacket is a great option. The down material will help you stay warm in cool weather, and it has three zippered pockets to store your essentials such as gloves, cell phone, keys, etc. With over 250 reviews, it’s rated 4.9/5 stars by Nordstrom customers and priced at $139.

Elevate your everyday looks with the J.Crew Factory Thompson Topcoat. This coat looks very high end and you can choose between beige or black coloring. It can be worn with business, casual or workout clothes and the woolen material will look great for years. Even better, it comes with a marvelous price of $150 currently and originally sells for nearly $400.

Kicks for every occasion

Let’s start with comfort. The UGG Hyde Slip-On Slippers are a gift idea for someone who has everything. These slippers have been designed with plush suede and sheepskin material for ultimate comfort. Plus, they feature a rubber outsole, so you can wear them indoors or outdoors. Even better, Nordstrom has currently whittled them down to $60.

Get ready for all your 2023 workouts with the On Cloudswift Running Shoes. This style was designed for indoor or outdoor workouts and the sock-like fit was designed for support. Not only are they perfect for running, but they are also very fashionable and pair perfectly with jeans, joggers or chinos. You can find them in a range of fun color options and are priced at $150.

Finally, step up your everyday style with the Nike Blazer Mid 77 Trainers which are very trendy for this season and at the price of $105. This vintage-inspired shoe features a specific treatment on the midsole that gives it an old school look. I also like the big swoosh logo as well as the big NIKE writing on the back. Whether you’re wearing joggers or jeans, these shoes will easily become a staple in your wardrobe.

For the golfer

One of the biggest golf brands FootJoy has just teamed up with Malbon for a great collection for a golf fan. The Sport Malbon x FootJoy Windbreaker is a very fashionable and functional piece for your golf swing. The water-repellent finish makes it an excellent option for spring outings and its great lightness. I love the piping detail and it comes in four versatile color options.

TRUE Linkswear offers a range of truly stylish golf shoes that any golfer will love. One of our top picks is the True OG Feel golf shoes which were designed to be worn on or off the course. Weighing just 10 ounces, these golf shoes offer a barely there feel. They are also very breathable and have specific grooves to help grip the course during your swing. Note 4.7/5 stars with over 200 positive reviews and priced at $155.

Accessorize any look

Every fashionable man needs a tie and the Tone-on-tone checked tie Banana Republic Factory is notable for only $25. I really love the checkered details and the neutral colors that will never go out of style.

One of the easiest ways to accessorize an outfit is with sunglasses, and the Quay Australia Modern Fly Aviator Sunglasses are the essentials for this winter. I love the large frame which will be very flattering on a range of face shapes and also comes in a matte black design. In addition, they are priced at $65 and can be dressed up or down easily.

