How to dress if you are always cold

There comes a time every winter when just throwing a thick coat over your outfit is no longer enough to keep you warm. This is when dressing in winter becomes more complicated, because you wonder if it is possible to stay warm. and comfortable at the same time.

Fortunately, for anyone living in a particularly cold place, the secret to comfortable winter clothing is layering, from best boot socks you can find a comfortable winter hat. Layering allows you to add and remove garments throughout the day to maintain the perfect amount of warmth, and it only takes some forethought.

So whether you have to work all day in an under-insulated office or are planning a fun outdoor adventure in the snow, here are some tips for staying warm if you always seem to be cold.

Adobe

How to layer your winter clothes

Experts generally recommend aiming for three layers of clothing for cold-weather dressing: a base layer, a mid-layer, and an outer layer. Also remember that all exposed areas of your body will lose heat, so it’s important to make sure you’re covered from head to toe no matter how many layers you wear.

The base layer

Since your base layer is in direct contact with your skin, it’s important to choose materials that are moisture-wicking or quick-drying and will help regulate your body temperature. They should also feel good to the touch because there’s nothing worse than dealing with an itchy tissue by rubbing your skin all day. Merino wool and silk are considered great, albeit expensive, choices for basic garments, but soft, fleece-lined polyester is a cheaper option that also works well. A fabric to avoid? Cotton. Its tendency to absorb moisture makes it a poor choice for base layer clothing, as it can make you feel even colder when you sweat.

Adobe

In terms of style, a set of coordinated thermal underwear, such as this Thermajane bestseller on Amazon, is a great option for a base layer that’s good enough to wear on its own in less cold weather. However, any knit top combined with leggings or long underwear would also work. And don’t forget something to keep your feet warm all day, we’ve reviewed many brands and picked the best boot socks for women and best boot socks for men.

The middle layer

Although your base layer was made of a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, the mid-layer is made of more insulating fabrics that will effectively trap body heat and block cold air from reaching your skin. There is a wide range of fabrics that could work well for this layer, but, in general, the thicker the material, the warmer you will be.

Adobe

Depending on how cold it is, a merino wool sweater, like this one from Woolly Clothing, or a fleece-lined zip-up jacket, are good choices for mid-layer tops. For pants, opt for fleece-lined pants or, failing that, thick, heavy denim if you absolutely must wear jeans.

The outer layer

The purpose of the outer layer is to protect you from common winter elements, such as rain, wind and snow. It is therefore essential to choose wind and water resistant outer shells and accessories, and you will also want to make sure that this layer is easy to remove so that you can remove it if you feel hotter later in the day. daytime.

For coats, many jesters or parkas offer both wind and water resistance. You might want to look for one that extends past the waist and is insulated with down or an equivalent alternative material for extra warmth. Don’t underestimate the importance of a thermal capeither, which can be combined with a jacket or a hooded coat for additional protection against the rain.

Adobe

Since some rain boots are made of thin rubber that offers little warmth (and not all winter boots can withstand slush puddles), invest in a pair of winter boots like those of Aleader which can work in any type of weather is a great idea. By pairing them with the right boot socks, your feet and toes, which can be particularly prone to frostbite, will stay dry and warm. Boot socks are typically several inches longer than crew socks, giving your ankles extra protection from the cold.

Finally, you’ll probably want to add a pair of gloves and a scarf to your outdoor wardrobe. Smart gloves that you don’t need to remove to use a touchscreen phone or tablet are particularly nice to have. Meanwhile, a full face mask isolated for those particularly cold days, it wouldn’t seem out of place in today’s world and does a good job of protecting your head, face and ears, as well as your neck.

With these tips and a little wardrobe planning, you can avoid feeling too cold this winter by layering your clothes at the desired temperature.

This story originally appeared on Don’t waste your money. Check Don’t waste your money for product reviews and other great money-saving and earning ideas.