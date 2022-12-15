Fashion
It’s fun, it’s versatile, it’s functional: towel time in the sun | australian fashion
SSince a minute has passed between really relaxing summers, the kind with golden sunsets, morning swims and no need to check the news every hour, it makes perfect sense that the fabric of the season is a towel sponge. Soft, absorbent and chic, it can be worn over a slightly damp bathing suit while eating huge bowls of spaghetti vongole.
The terry towel, or terry cloth, became a trend during the European summer of 2021 and has grown in popularity ever since. It dominated the Spring/Summer 2023 runway season and, unsurprisingly, captured the imagination of Australian designers.
It is mostly 100% cotton. It is fluffy, curly and comes in pops of bright color. Lucy Folk, a design icon the beach, has been making terry robes, shorts and robes since 2016. She describes it as inherently Australian: we grew up on the beach and a towel is a fashion statement.
Her dresses come in a range of retro-inspired colors, including mustard, chocolate brown and dusky pink. A geometric pattern is woven into the stacks of each. She created them out of a desire for the ultimate beach cover-up that works to get to a dinner party, even though it might be unexpected.
The styles are nostalgic. A throwback to the 1970s when sponge fever took off and the The New York Times announced he would come out of the bathroom and into the office, the conference room and the dinner.
In 2022, the trend is just as broad. At the top end of the ready-to-wear market, Prada sells shorts, hoodies and terrycloth bathrobes, Bottega Veneta made sponge accessories while Zegna surprised fashion by sending reinforced terry suits down the runway during Milan Men’s Fashion Week.
The most recent Woolmark Prize winner, Saul Nash has worked with fabric in his upcoming movement-inspired collection, Brothers and sisters. closer to home, Zimmerman threw blankets by the pool. At the more accessible end of the price range, Terry, Spell, and Venroy also sell terry clothes.
Melbourne-based designer and founder of Baaby, Amelia Mercoulia, describes her terrycloth styles as born out of a love of summer, friends, family and endless days at the beach. Her line includes simple tennis-inspired dresses and skirts, with stitched collars and zipped fronts. To keep her designs durable, she made an effort to find napkins without polyester.
Terrycloth dates back as far as the 1800s, but has been reimagined in the 1940s when fabric shortages during the war saw women turn their sheets, curtains and towels into dresses. This early recycling is experiencing something of a renaissance as the fashion industry seeks creative ways to reduce its impact.
French designer Marine Serre shot black towels in bomber jackets in 2020. In the years since, she has continued to reinvent home textiles into clothing, from tea towels to sheets. His SS23 collection includes pants, dresses, jumpsuits, Chanel-esque blazers, crop tops and hot pink terrycloth menswear.
Turning waste into desirable products offers the fashion industry a sustainable solution with few downsides. It is something that has been adopted by independent creators in the United States who source vintage technicolor towels from luxury brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Emilio Pucci and Ralph Lauren and turn them into loungewear and easy summer basics.
In Australia, Georgie Vicars, the designer behind Jamoo, is a champion of the towel recycling movement. She sources vintage towels from remote and strange places and converts them into sweaters, shorts and bucket hats. The results are unique locally made pieces in the vibrant hues of the past.
She describes working with vintage towels as an endless wealth of colors and patterns that evoke another world that I was not alive for. Sourcing can be a slow process, but it connected her with some fascinating people. She once met a woman in Newcastle who had inherited a collection of towels from her mother. They were intended for use in a boutique hotel in the 1970s, but this one never opened. There were so many towels in new condition, some even had the original cellophane wrapping, Vicars says.
Vicars also works with people who have towels they love so much they want to turn them into something they can wear. She calls this process instilling real value into a garment and says it’s at the heart of sustainable living. An intimate connection with the towels adds to the joy. The feeling of being wrapped in a towel after a hot shower or cold swim is one of life’s simplest pleasures.
For Lucy Folk, the benefits of terry clothes are many: fun, versatile, functional yet chic. Why not make clothes out of it?
Most importantly, it allows for spontaneity: a necessity for a summer of easy swims, good books, and long car trips. As long as you have your bathrobe, it doesn’t matter if you forget your towel. And this summer, nothing should stop you from swimming.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2022/dec/16/terry-towelling-cloth-towel-fashion-cotton-fabric-clothing-summer
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- It’s fun, it’s versatile, it’s functional: towel time in the sun | australian fashion
- The Mona Shores hockey team deploys depth and physicality to beat Grand Haven
- Xi Jinping backs Putin, ordered closer ties despite Ukraine (WSJ)
- Britons have growing remorse over Brexit
- Evergy announces on December 28, 2022 its transfer to the Nasdaq stock market
- Earthquake! 2.4°, 23km NW of Ferndale, CA – Foreshore lost
- ‘Superman’ actor Henry Cavill confirms he’s finally hung up his cape
- Serena Williams translates tennis success into a thriving business venture
- Digital democracy in Indonesia: an Asian giant in constant transformation
- US sues Arizona over shipping containers at Mexican borderExBulletin
- Republican who urged Trump to declare Marshall Act only regrets misspelling | Republicans
- Actor Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in the next film