SSince a minute has passed between really relaxing summers, the kind with golden sunsets, morning swims and no need to check the news every hour, it makes perfect sense that the fabric of the season is a towel sponge. Soft, absorbent and chic, it can be worn over a slightly damp bathing suit while eating huge bowls of spaghetti vongole.

The terry towel, or terry cloth, became a trend during the European summer of 2021 and has grown in popularity ever since. It dominated the Spring/Summer 2023 runway season and, unsurprisingly, captured the imagination of Australian designers.

A towel is a fashion statement lucy folk

It is mostly 100% cotton. It is fluffy, curly and comes in pops of bright color. Lucy Folk, a design icon the beach, has been making terry robes, shorts and robes since 2016. She describes it as inherently Australian: we grew up on the beach and a towel is a fashion statement.

Her dresses come in a range of retro-inspired colors, including mustard, chocolate brown and dusky pink. A geometric pattern is woven into the stacks of each. She created them out of a desire for the ultimate beach cover-up that works to get to a dinner party, even though it might be unexpected.

The styles are nostalgic. A throwback to the 1970s when sponge fever took off and the The New York Times announced he would come out of the bathroom and into the office, the conference room and the dinner.

While terry-on-terry outfits work well at the beach, for an off-the-sand look, stylist Emma Read suggests pairing the fabric with denim and linen. Babe top and skirt; lucy folk sarong. Photograph: Michael Brunt/The Guardian

In 2022, the trend is just as broad. At the top end of the ready-to-wear market, Prada sells shorts, hoodies and terrycloth bathrobes, Bottega Veneta made sponge accessories while Zegna surprised fashion by sending reinforced terry suits down the runway during Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

[Terry towelling is] born from a love of summer, friends, family and endless days at the beach Amelia Mercoulia, Baaby

The most recent Woolmark Prize winner, Saul Nash has worked with fabric in his upcoming movement-inspired collection, Brothers and sisters. closer to home, Zimmerman threw blankets by the pool. At the more accessible end of the price range, Terry, Spell, and Venroy also sell terry clothes.

Melbourne-based designer and founder of Baaby, Amelia Mercoulia, describes her terrycloth styles as born out of a love of summer, friends, family and endless days at the beach. Her line includes simple tennis-inspired dresses and skirts, with stitched collars and zipped fronts. To keep her designs durable, she made an effort to find napkins without polyester.

According to stylist Emma Read, the texture of the terry towels means that even bright colors have a lovely faded effect. This means you can wear brighter hues and mix and match eclectic tones, giving fabrics an innate 70s feel. Tarquin carries lucy folk shorts, sarong and sunglasses and Suits you sandals. Scarlett is wearing lucy folk gold dress, cuff and bracelet; Relic hoop earrings and another mae slides. Photograph: Michael Brunt/The Guardian

Terrycloth dates back as far as the 1800s, but has been reimagined in the 1940s when fabric shortages during the war saw women turn their sheets, curtains and towels into dresses. This early recycling is experiencing something of a renaissance as the fashion industry seeks creative ways to reduce its impact.

French designer Marine Serre shot black towels in bomber jackets in 2020. In the years since, she has continued to reinvent home textiles into clothing, from tea towels to sheets. His SS23 collection includes pants, dresses, jumpsuits, Chanel-esque blazers, crop tops and hot pink terrycloth menswear.

Turning waste into desirable products offers the fashion industry a sustainable solution with few downsides. It is something that has been adopted by independent creators in the United States who source vintage technicolor towels from luxury brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Emilio Pucci and Ralph Lauren and turn them into loungewear and easy summer basics.

In Australia, Georgie Vicars, the designer behind Jamoo, is a champion of the towel recycling movement. She sources vintage towels from remote and strange places and converts them into sweaters, shorts and bucket hats. The results are unique locally made pieces in the vibrant hues of the past.

[Vintage towels are] an infinite mine of colors and patterns Vicars of Georgia

She describes working with vintage towels as an endless wealth of colors and patterns that evoke another world that I was not alive for. Sourcing can be a slow process, but it connected her with some fascinating people. She once met a woman in Newcastle who had inherited a collection of towels from her mother. They were intended for use in a boutique hotel in the 1970s, but this one never opened. There were so many towels in new condition, some even had the original cellophane wrapping, Vicars says.

Vicars also works with people who have towels they love so much they want to turn them into something they can wear. She calls this process instilling real value into a garment and says it’s at the heart of sustainable living. An intimate connection with the towels adds to the joy. The feeling of being wrapped in a towel after a hot shower or cold swim is one of life’s simplest pleasures.

For Lucy Folk, the benefits of terry clothes are many: fun, versatile, functional yet chic. Why not make clothes out of it?

Most importantly, it allows for spontaneity: a necessity for a summer of easy swims, good books, and long car trips. As long as you have your bathrobe, it doesn’t matter if you forget your towel. And this summer, nothing should stop you from swimming.