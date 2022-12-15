Faces and Places: A model of Jewish Residents for the Elderly at a fundraising fashion show





The models, residents of Jewish Senior Lifes Meer and Hechtman establishments, showed off clothes from Closet NV, Hershs, Mindys Unique Boutique and Matthildur before donning colorful feather boas and disco glasses to take an encore with a host of beauties volunteer escorts. On Wednesday, November 16, a dozen models took center stage at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts to portray the theme of the FRIENDS of Jewish Senior Life’s annual fundraiser, Lives Well Lived: Aging in Style! The models, residents of Jewish Senior Lifes Meer and Hechtman establishments, showed off clothes from Closet NV, Hershs, Mindys Unique Boutique and Matthildur before donning colorful feather boas and disco glasses to take an encore with a host of beauties volunteer escorts. After the cheers ended, FRIENDS Director Beth Robinson took the microphone to thank President Hannah Moss and Fashion Show Coordinator Cyd Stone, as well as the many sponsors, donors and attendees, as well as participating stores. Next, audiences were treated to the Emmy-nominated documentary Iris, the story of 101-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel, best known for her cropped white hair, oversized black glasses and flamboyant style. The goal, in addition to fundraising, was to broaden the narrative about aging, Robinson said. As we age, we may need help with driving and changing light bulbs, etc., but we continue to grow, develop, have interests and participate fully in life. Our residents have as much to offer us as we have to offer them. Robinson worked closely with other JSL staff to recruit models Edie Blumer, Audrey Demak, Harriett Hessenthaler, Nancy Kalef, Ruthie Katz, Ruthe Levy, Shirley Moscow, Diana Rosenthal, Lorraine Sallan, Phyllis Subar, Rena Tepman and Millie Zivov. Model Nancy Kalef, who is president of the Meer Resident Council, said: I thought it was really fun. It was great for the women to be together and do something different that was also good for our JSL community. Everyone felt really good there. One of the models wanted someone to walk her on stage, so Meer administrator Marcia Mittleman suggested her brother Gary Fink. There was such enthusiasm for escorts that President Hannah Moss proposed her husband, Gordon Moss, and son-in-law David Seidel, along with friends Bill Elson and Jeff Golding; Cyd Stone proposed her boyfriend Bruce Stoller, and JSL’s executive director of development, Jo Rosen, proposed her husband, Andy Nickelhoff. It was so much fun to watch these generous and fearless men from our Jewish community in Detroit escorting a dozen beaming locals as they marched down the Lives Well Lived catwalk. One of them, my husband Andy, surprised us all and caused a stir in a top hat and vintage ponytails that had our models smiling and screaming and screaming from the audience, Rosen said. I had no idea he had been hiding this outfit for six years. Lives Well Lived sponsors included The Edward I. Fleischman Foundation, Nancy & Jim Grosfeld, Robin & Leo Eisenberg Family, Fritz Enterprises, Inc., Huron Valley Steel Corporation, Elaine Beresh, Frances & Ken Eisenberg, Stanley & Judy Frankel, The Fritz Family, Alan J. Hayman, Hannah and Gordon Moss, Shari Cohen, Rochelle and Bill Elson, Dr. Adam Fienman, DDS, Gold Star, LLC, Karen and Ken Goss, Nancy and Robert Heinrich, Synde Keywell, Andrea Laker, Renee and Martin Laker, Judy & John Marx, Lisa & Dan Mendelson, Anita & Robert Naftaly, Brett Panter, Brodys Custom Clothing & Provisions / Eventive Studios, Rehmann, Bobbie Patt, Eunice Ring, Joni & Neil Satovsky, Arlene & Rick Selik, Allison Walkon & Caregiver referrals, Barbara Zack and Norman Rubin, and Rachel Zimmerman, Photos courtesy of JSL

