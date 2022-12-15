Aaron Esh’s clothes rewrite the archetype of male writing





We meet London’s rising designer as he pleads for no Tory and Monster politics Crunchy sandwiches Aaron Ash makes clothes for straight men that are ultimately worn by gay men working in fashion. It’s not necessarily a distinction the designer himself would make, but it does indicate that Esh is working beyond his time, encouraging ordinary men to stray from their margins with a backless vest or slacks. with plain woven woolen skirt. I want to propose a new vision of masculinity, he says. Romance, love and chic. Most of this is achieved with subtle, offbeat quirks: a cinched-waist shirt, suit pants with wrap-around belts, and hoodies that can be cinched to the torso with tie ties. It’s about taking a luxury wardrobe and putting it in East London, whether on a date or on the way home from a session. How does this boy wear a beautifully tailored suit?, he said. Built around the romance of 1970s French cinema, Esh threw his SS23 modern-day models like Alain Delons (far from a cheeky beauty) for a nostalgic collection his teardrop-shaped Comma shoes, 3D-printed shoulders, and copper-clasp waistcoats pay homage to his Polish mother, who worked as a sculptor. We want to show that menswear can be softly seductive, redefining what masculinity means in a wardrobe. It’s an attitude that won Esh a scholarship from Alexander McQueen to complete his master’s degree at Central Saint Martins, and goes against the accepted cultural script surrounding men; that we are irredeemable abusers, cruelly bestowed at birth. For Esh, a puffy hem skirt and a flounced collar shirt reimagine men as more sentimental, more emancipated. Below, we catch up with the designer as he shines a light on his anti-conservative politics and Monster Munch sandwiches. Hi Aaron! Can you walk us through some of the inspirations behind the latest collection? Aaron Ash: The research for the collection was based on Alain Delon and French romantic cinema of the 70s. I worked with Jamie Reid on the lookbook, which we shot in Thamesmead (where A clockwork orange was filmed). We wanted to juxtapose a sense of romance, serenity and elegance against the concrete architecture of London. The make-up, hairstyle and cast were inspired by the idea of ​​boys being in Thamesmead at a rave and then returning home early in the morning. Which pieces are totemic to the collection as a whole? Aaron Ash: The knotted hoodie, the comma shoe and the puff skirt pants. Did you have a weird outfit when you were growing up? Aaron Ash: It was an N*E*R*D trucker hat, I was obsessed with Pharrell. Would you like to design Rishi Sunak’s next TV look for 10,000? What would you design lol? Aaron Ash: I have an anti-conservative policy. What’s your weirdest Internet obsession? Aaron Ash: Big John. Displays. Most embarrassing photo/screenshot on your camera roll? Aaron Ash: My Brandy Melville basket? The most recent note on your Notes app? Aaron Ash: An endless to-do list. Your weirdest comfort food? Aaron Ash: Monster Munch Crispy Sandwich. Who is your enemy? Aaron Ash: My overdraft. Which Dazed title would you be? Aaron Ash: The London-based designer calibrates the clothes to the contemporary. Who would be in your nightmare rotation? And your dream blunt spin? Aaron Ash: I am literally asthmatic. Title of your biography? Aaron Ash: I started a fashion brand and all I got was this rotten book!

