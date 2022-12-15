H&M shares fall as September-November sales fail to impress





Sept-Nov sales +10% y/y vs. forecast +9.5%

Expectations have risen recently, analyst says

The company is squeezed by tightening consumer spending and rising costs

Shares down 5.9% COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Shares of H&M (HMb.ST), the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, fell nearly 6% on Thursday as net sales in the September-November quarter failed to match a recent rally among some analysts. ‘expectations. H&M, which has struggled to keep up with its biggest rival Zara, last month became the first major European retailer to lay off staff in response to the cost of living crisis as it tries to save 2 billion Swedish kronor ($196 million) per year. Net sales from September to November, H&M’s fourth fiscal quarter, rose 10% to 62.5 billion Swedish crowns ($6.1 billion), from 56.8 billion crowns a year ago . Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast an average of 62.17 billion crowns. “This is a slightly disappointing update amid expectations that had risen in recent weeks amid somewhat better market data from Germany and Sweden,” JP Morgan analysts said in a statement. research note. “Furthermore, we note that a flat sales performance relative to pre-crisis levels (with a lower exit rate) contrasts sharply with the performance reported by Inditex yesterday,” he said. Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) on Wednesday reported a 19% increase in net profit for the nine months from February to October, but said sales growth had slowed to 11% in the three months of this period, reflecting a weakened consumer environment. H&M’s earnings won’t be revealed until full period results are released on Jan. 27, Jefferies analyst James Grzinic said. “We won’t know until late January to what extent pressure on gross margins and accelerating operating cost (operating expense) inflation have conspired to affect earnings delivery,” Grzinic wrote. H&M said it ended its operations in Russia and Belarus during the quarter, with the last stores closing on November 30. “During the quarter, approximately 2,550 stores in China were temporarily closed due to new COVID outbreaks,” it said in a statement. Measured in local currencies, sales for the quarter were flat, he said. H&M’s share price is down 36% year-to-date, trailing a 12.8% decline in the benchmark Stockholm stock index (.OMXS30) and a decrease of 11.3% for Inditex. ($1 = 10.2119 Swedish kronor) Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

