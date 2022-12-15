Lily James wore the perfect winter going out dress





Finding the perfect winter dress is no small feat. Sure, you want to feel sleek and chic, but you don’t want to freeze your butt off all night either. For me, tight briefs and micro minis are the first to drop off the list of “outfit options” when the temperature drops below freezing, followed by strappy and open toe sandals. Now I have to say that I applaud everyone who box brave the elements in these MVP summer wear, paired with warmer pieces like blazers and tights, but I’m just not that hardcore. But there is a solution to the cold weather fashion conundrum, and Lily James has just thrown it. Overnight, Lily’s stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray shared photos of the actor’s latest look. Wearing a buttery yellow Galvan midi dress, with long sleeves (perfect for adding a little extra warmth) and a plunging sweetheart neckline, Lily’s look is both chic and practical. The star pairs the ribbed number with a pair of lovely neutral knee boots, ending above the hem of the dress – another nifty style trick to keep your legs warm when it’s (literally) freezing outside. As for the accessories, the dress is paired with a short but sparkly Jessica McCormack necklace, giving the cut an extra festive feel. That’s the post in question, captioned “Mellow Yellow @lilyjamesofficial for @charlottetilbury press day.” This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Makeup artist, Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury, shared a closer look at Lily’s glam situation on Instagram. As an aside, can we talk about the epic of her smooth copper lob? This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Soooo basically this dress is now the only thing I want to wear for all the diary parties between now and Christmas. Shop similar styles here: Asher Midi Dress Rag&Bone

rag-bone.com £355.00 Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Sweater Dress Abercrombie & Fitch £80.00 £51.00 (36% off) Red Long Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress River Island

riverisland.com £49.00 Follow Natacha on instagram. Natasha Harding

Natasha Harding is a fashion editor (digital and print) at Cosmopolitan & Women’s Health UK.

