The year I spent with my butt

Photo: Courtesy of Laura Reilly

It was around 90 degrees on the day of Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s 23 Spring show, held at a public tennis court on the Lower East Side in September. My butt was wrapped in a sheer vinyl skirt from the brand’s Spring 21 collection which, while giving onlookers an unobstructed view of the Jacquemus thong underneath, fostered a climate of its own in the relentless sun.

I only had vague cheek coverage (and wished for less), but the trail overwhelmed me. Maryam’s girls circled the court wearing delicate translucent dresses, gauzy waistcoats and crochet tablecloths wrapped like aprons, leaving their panty-clad butts totally exposed.

It’s shows like this that have prompted mainstream media to warn that the current wave of nudity will escalate into a tsunami by next year: The deconstructed memory of underwear-gone-rogue, coming this spring to a sidewalk near from your place, written by Vanessa Friedman on the absence clothing during New York Fashion Month Time. And in WWD, a title by Lily Templeton reads Skin In, Again, for spring 2023.

The data suggests the movement is gaining momentum. Tagwalk, a fashion search engine codifying runway trends, reports that 77% of Spring 23 runways featured sheer looks, while 59% included an iteration of lingerie. But what’s less tangible is grasping how fashion seems to be shifting towards more inventive methods of dressing without being dressed down. It’s as if the stripping of the next few seasons goes from accidentally intentional to unmistakably intentional.

How much more naked could I possibly get?

A quick search of my photos would also suggest that my act of disappearing clothes largely dates back to the pandemic (although I wouldn’t go so far as to attribute it to this): quarantining self-portraits in Collina Strada transparent shirts and Jacquemus cutout dressesfleeing the city in translucent Priscavera Skirts and Tropic of C Underbust Bikinis.

Then, when things started to open up, after wearing some new looks in my apartment, I was emboldened enough to wear them: Whale Tail Subsurface Pants, pokey-nipple bends please, Christopher Esber, bellylesswithout bra dévoré velvet Realization Byand so, then many bralettes as tops. Lace and organza became my language, and I grew brave enough to reveal new parts of my body, not just a bra flash or leg length. I showed my belly!

Sheer skirts and strappy dresses became staples of my regular wardrobe, and I collected them as if they were going to become commonplace one day. And, yes, my butt was way out, forced upon the public in a orange number Dries Van Notena Green Tube A. Roege Hoveand one Michelle Del Riopencil whose fringed peplum barely concealed my buttocks.

I even got married at city hall wearing a white knit mini dress, made by my friend Lauren Frauenschuh, positively littered with holes front and back. And my barely dressed year crescendo in a Halloween costume (I was this meme) which exposed the entire rear half of my body except for a few strips of fabric fighting for their lives.

Quarterly reports from the Lyst Indexes, which rank fashion products by shopping interest and social media mentions, tell a story of increasingly naked dressing that begins in the second quarter of 2021, when pradas denim bra ranked No. 4. (From the third quarter of 2018 until then, no relevant items made the top ten.) The following season, Jacquemuss cardigan revealing the neckline was #7, replaced by Nancy Dojakas Chiffon Bustier at No. 6 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and next season by Miu Mius micro mini at No. 3. In the most recent edition, Q2 of 2022, Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkovas realistic print nude dress weighed in at No. 3.

Naked apparel on the rise has been lumped in with a soup of other low-rise, cargo revamped Y2K mimics but contrary to those churning trends, nudity (or at least partial nudity) verges on code of decency. carriers and, by extension, their moral undercarriage. In a society where women have long been assigned either madonna or whore, resisting the expectation of being concealed rejects the good-bad binomial and frees bodies from the question of virtue.

Letting my butt to the thing that pets and babies have to exist in public without being strictly masked isn’t sexual to me. In fashion, despite what editors around the world would have you believe, nudity has nothing to do with sex anymore. Power, yes, and provocation, but is it done to awaken the observer? Almost never, if we were being honest.

It doesn’t escape me that I can safely participate in the Stripping Olympics without fear of retaliation from my community or physical injury from elsewhere. Experimenting with using one’s body as fashion is a privilege that comes with being white, being housed and living in a liberal city like New York, which has spared me any negative impact on my livelihood or my freedom.

But my tee-hee one Paco Rabanne disc dress with nothing underneath is really in another league of stripping from, say, the Collina Stradas nipple clamp dress or the one-breasted corsets seen at Di Petsa and Michaela Stark from the Spring 23 collections, while the pantyhose look and sweater without pants Bottegas reveals a new state of undressing that we have not yet fully explored. Same Julia Foxs CFDA Awards Dress essentially a bikini with a shrug and a drop skirt seemed to invent a new kind of fashionable nudity.

I’m afraid to admit that this latest batch of shows was indeed more nude than the last, just as critics warned when I sat next to Friedman at the Ester Manas show in Paris, she raised her phone once for a see-through, cut-out mini dress. so I don’t disagree with the predictions. The question that remains is What comes next?

I predict the pendulum will begin to swing in the opposite direction to follow the example of the decorated, layered Edwardian yarns that brands such as Vaquera, Elena Velez and Loewe are already beginning to show. But otherwise ? Invest in sunscreen.