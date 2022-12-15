Fashion
Kylie Jenner shows off her butt in her skintight white mini dress as she poses on her 300lb wagon in new photos
KYLIE Jenner flexes her bountiful back in her white mini dress as she poses next to her 300lb wagon in her latest snaps for her Instagram Story.
In the latest photos from Kylie’s Instagram Story, 25, she flaunts her curves in a bodycon off-the-shoulder mini dress that she paired with pink satin feather thigh high boots.
The 25-year-old had several snaps she added to her story and all were different angles of the reality star posing in her sexy outfit.
Kylie accessorized the look with a round black feather handbag, matching the fabric around the top of her thigh-high boots.
Although the reality TV star’s dress, shoes and bag aren’t all the same color, they still go together well.
Overall, Kylie’s look was cohesive and came together to complement her statuesque frame.
DRESSED FOR THE OCCASION
The former E! The Network star wore the look from her Instagram Story to the Kardashians’ over-the-top annual work party that recently took place.
Kris Jenner, 67, hosted the party with her daughters Kar-Jenner Kim, 42, Khloe, 38, Kendall, 27, and Kylie at Casa Vega restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California.
Obviously the eldest daughter of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kourtney, 43, was not present.
The mother-of-three is rumored to have a desire to part ways with the famous family amid a feud with her sisters.
Most read in Entertainment
At the event, Kylie shared a selfie video of herself heading to the party with SZA’s track Low as the backdrop.
She also posted a clip of the Mexican restaurant’s lavish bar that served Kendall’s own tequila, called 818.
In addition to various bottles of 818, there were plenty of lime slices, custom napkins, and cocktail making equipment.
HOT MOM
Kylie isn’t letting motherhood stop her from looking sexy and showing off her skin.
In an episode of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul gave a glimpse of her postpartum physique as she prepared for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
The clip saw the Hulustar try on her outfit for the event, which she attended with baby daddy Travis Scott, 31.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a nude illusion Balmain dress that hugged her signature curves three months after the birth of her baby.
The gray number gave the illusion of sheerness and emphasized her wide hips and toned stomach.
In a confessional, she revealed that she felt proud of her body and couldn’t wait to show it off on the red carpet.
I’m still a mom, but these are the years I’m supposed to be naked, she began.
With my a**out, t*****s out f**k yeah, the mother-of-two added.
Just recently, Kylie flaunted her curvy figure as she went almost topless in a sexy photo with her sister Kourtney.
In the photo shared on herinstagram stories the Kar-Jenners posed in white button-up shirts with the sides hanging loosely over their shoulders.
The two rocked the wet hair look and glam makeup while teasing their cleavage under the top.
Kourtney encouraged fans to click on the provided link to check out her “top beauty tips” as she flaunted her fuller figure.

