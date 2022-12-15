Fashion
Dress Up: The Do’s and Don’ts for Men’s Fashion This Holiday Season
With the holiday season fast approaching, many of us are beginning to wonder how to dress to impress at an office party and nights out with friends.
So, for those who might have gotten used to working from home in more casual styles, the experts at Direct Suit tips on the do’s and don’ts of dressing to impress this holiday season.
Don’t – Don’t wear an ill-fitting suit
Key suit styles to know include regular fit, tailored fit, slim fit and skinny fit, and tall and tall styles for taller men, whatever you choose, your suit fit can make or break. undo your party look.
An ill-fitting suit, drooping shoulders or a rolled-up jacket instantly cheapens your look, so how do you know if a suit suits you?
Shoulders
A perfect fit will see your suit jacket lie flat on the shoulders and not be too rolled up or hang down at the edges. A good benchmark is being able to relax your shoulders easily and comfortably.
chest jacket
A suit jacket should close effortlessly and not cause pleating, bunching or sagging forward when buttoned. Likewise, it should drape smartly when open and not sag at the sides.
You should be able to slip your thumb between the jacket button and your belly without it feeling too tight or loose. In terms of length, the bottom of the jacket should end where your thumb knuckle is and you should leave the bottom button undone to allow more freedom of movement.
Arms
The sleeves of a suit should be snug but not tight and show about 1cm from the cuff of the shirt underneath, perfect if you want to show off stylish cufflinks.
Trousers
Your suit pants should fit comfortably around the waist without falling off your hips. They should touch the top of your shoes or even leave a small gap. Pants that are too long will bunch up and spill over your shoes, so be sure to know your leg measurements.
Do – Measure Your Suit Correctly
Get the perfect fit by knowing your exact suit sizes. Taking a suit measurement can take a bit of effort, but it’s worth it to make sure you look stylish and sophisticated at your next party or event. Always size up if you’re looking for a skinny suit jacket and trouser, and don’t rely on old measurements – you’d be surprised how much they can change.
Measure and note the most prominent part of the chest, the narrowest part of the waist and the top seam of the inside leg to the hem of the pants.
Next, put on a jacket and measure from shoulder to wrist – about 1cm from the cuff of your shirt, ideally, should be visible. Men with a larger waist should take this measurement where they would naturally wear their pants – this will ensure that a plus size man can still achieve a comfortable fit.
Do – Try a lounge suit this season
Traditionally, the lounge suit was considered one of the most informal styles of suiting. Yet the term is now more commonly associated with the classic, versatile men’s suit worn for business or pleasure, whether it’s an important office meeting, wedding or christening.
Home suits are available in a wide range of styles and sizes, from full 3 piece suits with a waistcoat to clean 2 piece styles and variations in double and single breasted designs.
Do – Wear a darker shade of shoes with a navy suit
Navy suits are a staple in any wardrobe, especially for the party season. Professional yet versatile and modern, a navy blue suit can be styled in a variety of ways, and it’s the perfect formal yet elegant choice for festive occasions.
Some of the most popular tie colors to pair with navy are blue, green and purple, but contrasting red or pink ties can also work well with a navy suit. Opting for bolder colors or prints will give your navy a creative and elegant look, while darker shades are much more formal.
When it comes to footwear, stick to black, dark brown, or other warm brown tones, like heritage-inspired tan leather, for vintage appeal.
Don’t – Clash your mix-and-match costumes?
Mixing and matching separate outfits is all the rage this season, and there are plenty of style tips from influencers on TikTok on how to perfect that. Create bold combinations for a custom look that will turn heads at your next festive gathering.
When it comes to mixing and matching, the main thing to note is the color of each costume element; create a combination that works in harmony, complements each room and doesn’t clash too much. Pair a colorful jacket with dark trousers or chinos for the perfect smart-casual look, or pair a classic men’s suit jacket with mismatched colorful trousers for a fresh take on an old favourite.
The options are endless, whether you’re looking for a classic formal look this holiday season or looking to find the perfect creative combo to suit your style. The costume has evolved, and it’s now acceptable to wear it your way.
If you don’t wear a suit often, it’s easy to forget some of the golden rules, so check your measurements and make sure you have the perfect fit to impress.
To learn more about the best costume styling tips, visit:suitdirect.co.uk
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
