Oscar de la Renta chooses Amazon during Fashion Week





Oscar de la Rentais uses Amazon rather than fashion weeks for customer acquisition. The New York-based luxury fashion house found that by airing a show on the e-commerce site and displaying its products at off-season trade shows, it reached customers directly. Fashion weeks and other industry events only reach industry buyers and the fashion press, the Financial Times reported Thursday (December 15). Our industry is struggling to keep up with the Jones, CEO of Oscar de la Renta Alex Bolen said in the report. I don’t have to spend so much money on a fashion show to sell clothes. Many small and medium brands are focusing on running a profitable business rather than trying to keep up with the promotional activities of luxury giants like LVMH and Kering, according to the report. At Oscar de la Renta, sales are higher than in 2019 before the pandemic and profit margins have increased from 10% to 25%, according to the report. Is Amazon exactly the right place for luxury fashion? I’m not sure, Bolen said in the report. But we need to experiment with new ways to tell our story. When Amazon Luxury Stores debuted two years ago, it did so as an invite-only offer to eligible Prime members that kicked off with Oscar de la Renta’s Fall/Winter 2020 line. One September 2020 Press release noted that collections are sold directly by participating brands as a store-in-store experience, brands independently make decisions about their inventory, selection, and pricing, and Amazon provides the merchandising tools for brands to create and personalize content in each of their unique brand voices. As PYMNTS reported on October 21, Amazon has since expanded the concept to European markets and added brands in the United States. Since unveiling luxury stores on Amazon with iconic fashion house Oscar de la Renta, the US store now includes an extensive and diverse range of global fashion and beauty brands and is constantly exploring new and exciting ways to engage customers. , Amazon said in June. blog post. At the same time, Walmart, Target, Kohls, Macys and other players are trying to find ways to narrow Amazon’s widening moat in the retail apparel category. As PYMNTS reported on August 22, Walmart, for example, is experimenting with shoppable videos and influencer marketing. For all PYMNTS retail coverage, subscribe dailyRetail newsletter. How consumers pay online with stored credentials

Convenience drives some consumers to store their payment credentials with merchants, while security concerns give other customers pause. For How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition, a collaboration with Amazon Web Services, PYMNTS surveyed 2,102 US consumers to analyze the consumer dilemma and reveal how merchants can overcome holdouts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/retail/2022/oscar-de-la-renta-ceo-picks-amazon-over-fashion-week-for-customer-acquisition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos