Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Designer Clare Keller Opens Up About THIS Dress
British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller spoke about Meghan’s wedding dress, saying it had to be “flawless”.
As artistic director of fashion house Givenchy, she designed Meghan’s dress – a minimalist silk outfit with no lace or other embellishments.
Appearing in episode four of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, she said: ‘Looking at the design of the dress, there were a lot of conversations about how you want to present yourself to the world.
“Most of us have a wedding with 70 to 100 people. It was billions of people watching.
Clare Waight Keller had the prestigious job of designing Meghan’s wedding dress, which was made of silk
“He has to be flawless, he has to be perfect.”
Speaking about her own wedding in the documentary, Meghan said: ‘I literally remember thinking, take a deep breath and carry on.
She said to Harry, ‘And you chose the song that I walked down the aisle to.
‘It was simply breathtaking. So pretty.’
Prince Charles stepped in to walk Meghan down the aisle after her father revealed he would not be at the wedding
The latest episode sees Meghan discuss preparations for the couple’s wedding, which took place with the world in May 2018. (Pictured: Meghan and Harry laughed as they cut their wedding cake with a sword)
Harry added: “My dad helped us choose an orchestra, which made all the difference.
Footage from the documentary then shows Meghan being walked down the aisle by Prince Charles.
She added: “Harry’s father is very charming.
“I said to him, ‘I lost my father in this.’ So him, as a stepfather, was really important to me.
“So I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said ‘yes’.
“It was all surreal and that’s when I could also see H.”
Meghan says in the fourth episode of the Netflix documentary series that the King – then Prince Charles – was “very charming” to the Duchess of Sussex on her big day
When asked what was going through his mind when he saw Meghan arriving, he replied: “Look at me”. Look what I have. Look at what I found.
“The world was watching us, but when we were at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us.”
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan being part of the Sussexes’ multi-million dollar deal with Netflix aired last week, with the final three hour-long episodes airing from today.
The Sussexes’ six-part show – part of their multi-million pound deal with Netflix – became the streaming giant’s most-watched documentary in a first week, with 81.55 million hours of viewing.
The initial installment covered the couple’s courtship and romance, but many were deeply unhappy with the programme’s all-out assault on the legacy of the late Queen’s Commonwealth, with some saying it looked like the couple wanted to “bring down the monarchy”.
Harry also let slip a series of underhanded digs into his family, particularly his father and brother, including the suggestion that they had married not for love but to a woman who fit the “mold”.
The Duke also said members of his family wondered why Meghan needed more protection from the media than their wives received, but failed to grasp the “racial element”.
The claims made in yesterday’s trailer were quickly declared by royal pundits to be ‘nonsense’, while one commentator said the series was clearly a ‘form of revenge’.
In a clip, Meghan’s British privacy lawyer Jenny Afia insisted she had seen evidence of the plot against the Duchess before Lucy Fraser – real name Lucy Meadmore – a former public relations officer who was a mystery figure until a week ago said ‘Meg has become this Palace scapegoat’.
The Duchess herself also suggested she had become a scapegoat, adding: “You would see him play.” A story about a family member was popping up for a minute, and they were like, “We have to make this go away.”
Serena Williams praises Meghan for choosing a gospel choir to sing at her wedding
Harry and Meghan documentary Netflix LIVE: Final three episodes released TODAY see Duchess branded ‘scapegoat’ as Royals brace for new attacks
Doria Ragland cracks up at not being able to protect her daughter
