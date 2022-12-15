How Totally Normal Clothes Became the Most Important Thing in Men’s Fashion

The corridors wooing this new audience are working. While Snyder refuses to talk numbers, everything points to the arrow pointing up. In addition to Nordstrom, Corridor is now stocked at Mr. Porter, Bloomingdales, and Mohawk General. The brand also recently opened a new boutique, its fifth, in New York’s West Village. We’re fine, Snyder said.

This success is of course rooted in the clothes produced by Corridor. The denim Aksland tries on is the platonic ideal of dad jeans. The fit is comfortably loose, the denim is lightly faded and the crotch is even pre-mustachioed. It’s no coincidence: the jeans are washed enough to give the impression that they have been worn for more than five years,according to the Corridors website. The brand is built on products like these designed to deliver effortless style. The copy even brags: we did the heavy lifting for you. Aksland doesn’t end up buying the jeans but, with a closet full of the brand’s seersucker shirts and flannels, he’s already a Corridor convert.

Snyder started making noodles on the Corridor over a decade ago, while working as a contractor for the FBI. Snyder, with long hair and an abundance of gold jewelry, doesn’t look much like a guy with a police background. Indeed, he tells me, he never really fit in as a government contractor. Hed has long harbored an interest in clothing, taking sewing lessons at age 23. While working for the NYPD’s Counterterrorism Division, he officially started Corridor. He sold his clothes from a backpack and spent his weekends traveling in a bus along the northeast corridor to visit factories. (That’s how Snyder came to the Corridor name.) His unusual background proved a boon. The only thing about working for the government was that you had to dress up, Snyder says. I wanted to look proportionally correct, so I wanted to be able to adapt my clothes. Unfortunately, Snyders’ desire to look good at work eventually became a distraction from the very job he wanted to dress up for. Eventually they got tired of me, you know, going to the factory in the middle of the day.

Part of Corridors’ success comes from Snyders’ understanding of how many men design what they wear and what clothes they go for. When Snyder designs, he constantly thinks about how his clothes will be used. Previous generations of menswear were defined by hyper-masculine utility: menswear classics like the MA-1 flight jacket (used by pilots), the trench coat (used by soldiers on the front lines of World War I) and even the T-shirt (which rose to prominence after becoming part of the navy uniform) all have their roots in the military. Snyder knows that men respond to the purpose of clothes, so he makes his own with that quality in mind. You have to think about the usefulness of the garment, he says. How is it doing? Is this color suitable? How is it useful?

Usage is very different in 2022, however, consider Aksland, which needs something that can go from the plateau to the closing party, rather than something for the muddy trenches of war. Snyder tells me that when he designs a garment, he considers if someone goes out with this, is it a first date, second date, third date shirt? (As any guy knows, those are three different shirts!) Does anyone get fucked in this? Or is it something to wear, like Rockaway? It must have a use. The idea is quite simple, but radically different from how high-end menswear is usually made. Catwalk fashion is often conceptual, designed to be as close to art as clothing can be; streetwear was meant to signal identity through a series of references; work clothing is the blue collar uniform. Corridor, on the other hand, is delightfully cheeky and clear about its purpose: you need something to wear because you’re going on a third date and you want it to go well.