Fashion for Good, C&A and Levi Strauss team up for polybag pilot project





Orchestrated by Fashion for Good, in partnership with fashion retailer C&A and fashion label Levi Strauss & Co, the six-month project uses new bags from Fashion for Good innovators TIPA Corp. and Greenhope. The bags are made with bio-based materials to reduce fossil fuel consumption and are designed to be composted in home or municipal composting environments. The project aims to find an alternate end-use for materials destined for landfill and provide an in-home option for consumers who do not have access to municipal composting programs. According to Fashion for Good, approximately 180 billion polybags are produced each year to store, transport and protect clothing and footwear. Their production, use and end of use have a significant impact: conventional virgin polybags have a high carbon footprint and low recycling rates around the world. Conventional bags are usually incinerated, landfilled, or subject to leakage into the environment, harming natural systems. To change this paradigm, the group believes that innovation must both find suitable disposal channels that are less harmful to the environment and reduce the consumption of fossil fuels. Aleix Busquets Gonzalez, Head of Global Sustainability at C&A, says: We are proud to be part of Fashion for Good’s home compostable polybag project. As part of our sustainability strategy, C&A has set high plastic reduction ambitions for consumers by 2028. This pilot project plays a crucial role in achieving the plastic reduction target of C&A and contributes significantly to an industry-wide transition. The project will see Fashion for Good partners C&A and Levi Strauss & Co trial home-compostable polybags that include bio-based materials from innovators TIPA Corp. and Greenhope, in their supply chain as a viable substitute for conventional plastic polybags. Jeffrey Hogue, Director of Sustainability at Levi Strauss & Co, adds: The home compostable polybag project with Fashion for Good is an exciting opportunity to pilot a solution for an element of e-commerce that our customers know all too well. the polybag. This pilot project not only enables us to achieve our goal of eliminating single-use plastic in consumer packaging by 2030, but it also puts into practice the industry collaboration needed to solve these pervasive challenges in the hope of reducing harmful elements in the clothing supply chain. Fashion for Good is a global initiative that aims to inspire change and drive the collective movement to make fashion a force for good. The organization works directly with the fashion industry to innovate towards solutions that are better for people and the planet and drive behavior change through its Sustainable Fashion Museum in Amsterdam. According to Fashion for Good, scaling up home compostable bags poses several critical challenges: functionality, impact, cost and infrastructure, all of which will be assessed over the course of the project. Innovative bags include bio-based content, which must be tested against key performance and quality properties, such as transparency, durability and longevity. This project aims to compare these bags to conventional plastics in supply chains, as well as measure the overall impact and associated material costs.

