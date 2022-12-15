Heidi Klum Is Sculpted In See-Through Dress Photos At ‘Avatar’ Event





Heidi Klum has long been the queen of the catwalk, and now she’s proving to everyone that she’s also the queen of the red carpet.

The model, 49, stepped out for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of the Water wearing a totally sheer dress that showed off her super strong legs.

Heidi doesn’t talk much about her workout routines these days, but she stays super active in her daily life by dancing, walking and more. Heidi Klum doesn’t shy away from creating a total fashion moment so, naturally, she came to perform at the red carpet premiere to Avatar: The Way of Water. The 49-year-old model wrapped up at the event in a very sheer dress in layered translucent fabric that was simply *chef’s kiss*. The dress featured a multitude of sheer panels artfully arranged around Heidis’ seriously toned body, her arms, legs, everything were super strong. Out of this world @avatar, she captioned an Instagram photo of her new look. Ditto for my @lever_couture dress. Heidi loved the outfit so much that she ~also~ shared a red carpet video of herself and hubby Tom Kaulitz. posing for the cameras. To note: A hilarious fan recreated the look with plastic wrap in a dupe that is amazingly perfect and Heidi reposted it, writing, Love this. I mean, same. It’s hard to miss how toned Heidi looks in this head-to-toe sheer gown, so it’s only natural to wonder what her health and wellness routines look like these days. Well, Heidi has been pretty quiet about her workout routines lately, but one thing is clear: she’s super active and energetic. I mean just watch Heidi literally bounce move up and down during rehearsals for the music video for his song with Snoop Dogg, Chai Tea with Heidi. Heidi has also been into running in the past, but she once said People that she only runs a little these days. I don’t run, like, super fast or super far,” she shared. “But it’s not really how fast you do it. For me, it’s like I did, period.” She is also a fan of using ankle weights on the treadmill and butt lifts that also work her inner thighs. It’s always good to keep the muscles underneath so they’re nice and toned, she said. Toned is good. This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. And again, Heidi just keeps a little serious in her step in her day-to-day life, whether she’s jump on the beach or around its place in a mermaid tail, as one does: Food-wise, Heidi likes to focus on nutritious protein-rich foods, like eggs and chicken with vegetables, according to We Weekly. And in case you were wondering, yes, Heidi knows her legs are super strong. “I’ve always loved, and still love, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs,” she said People. “I think legs are sexy. I like to emphasize my legs when I go out or when I step on the red carpet. Yeah.” Hey, if you have it… Go ahead, Heidi, go ahead! Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, health and sex, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Mens Health, Womens Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master’s degree from American University, lives near the beach, and hopes to one day own a teacup pig and a taco truck.

