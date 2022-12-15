Stories from the Survival Unite Men’s Water Polo Team





I was the guy who had to call his mom and say, Hey, your son had a near-drowning incident, Leyson said. The next day, Nortons tests showed positive results, and Leyson asked the students’ parents if they wanted him to cancel the teams’ trip to Los Angeles for the Western Water Polo Association tournament, in which the Aggies, with a 8-0 record in the regular season, held the No. 1 seed. If Connor wakes up and finds we told you not to go, kill us, Leyson recalls. Play for Connor The next day, two days after the near drowning, Norton was breathing on his own and ready to be discharged from the hospital. This news sent a wave of relief through the team, Leyson said. Once you find out the guys are okay, the feeling of relief is pretty amazing, really, he said. At this point, who even cares about this conference tournament? There are so many things in life that are more important than a water polo tournament. As the team sought to honor Norton with their play, the tournament was not easy, Leyson said, noting the double whammy of the traumatic incident and the absence of key players. But in the last game against UC San Diego, UC Davis came back from a two-goal deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime,went on to win the conference title in the second OT. The team jumped into the pool to celebrate, then Murtaugh rushed to his bag and pulled out his phone to FaceTime Norton. It’s a promise I made to myself, Murtaugh said. Once we won, I wanted to make sure nothing was missing. Norton, who had watched the live stream from his parents’ home in Atwater, Merced County, was grateful to be there virtually, but it wasn’t the first he’d heard from his teammates. When he woke up in hospital without remembering anything after feeling blurry and momentarily losing his sight during training, he was surrounded by letters from every teammate, he said. declared. I stayed in touch with each of them throughout the tournament, Norton said, recalling constant texts and calls. When the team returned from the tournament, Norton surprised them by meeting them in Davis. Following rest orders from doctors, Norton stayed away from the practices he attended and watched from the bench as the team faced the University of the Pacific in the NCAA’s first round, at UC Berkeley. The Aggies lost 11-7ending their season, but not their relationship. Our whole team, coaches included, are very close, Norton said. My teammates were so close they were going to be friends for life. #StefStrong The team reacted similarly to Vennes’ accident in August, even though the senior was no longer on the water polo team at the time of the accident.

