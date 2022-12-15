This bus in Chennai brings fashion to your doorstep with its shop on wheels





At Pikbig.com, fashion is never stationary. Because it’s on wheels. The Shop on Wheels has recently been relaunched in Chennai. We started this business during the last Deepavali. But after that, it didn’t work for seven months because I was busy with other commitments, says Karthick Gunabalan, who started Pikbig. Before entering Chennai, this bus was a popular feature in Nagercoil, the hometown of Karthicks. While online shopping has delivered outfits and accessories to consumers’ doorsteps, Pikbig allows them to touch and feel the product, try it on and buy it. We started with the idea of ​​meeting the needs of people who don’t like going into malls, he says. The boutique offers a collection of ethnic and Indo-Western clothing for women. There are sarees, kurtis, anarkalis, leggings, t-shirts, from designers and brands across the country. Our sourcing team includes fashion designers who keep an eye on trends and what to highlight, he adds. Pikbig started operations in Chennai in time for Deepavali this year and it has continued ever since. From freestanding bungalows to gated communities, the bus goes everywhere, across the city. All we need is a wide road, Karthick said. Gated communities and apartments work well for Karthick as it receives many customers at the same time. Few apartments have a fixed schedule with us. We bring our collections to them on the 1st of every month,” explains Karthick. Pikbik started with 10-15 apartments and now has 35 apartments on its list, especially from Perambur, Sholinganallur and OMR. The bus runs daily, but prior appointments must be made. The route is then plotted accordingly. The bus travels 30 kilometers in one day. On a few occasions, curious passers-by stopped the bus and got on to do their shopping. Before being transformed into a shop, this bus was a mobile ATM. It measures 21 feet by 7 feet and also has a test room. We spent nearly 15 lakh to remodel it and do the interiors. It usually takes three to four months to complete this, but in our case it took almost seven months because we had to wait for the funds, he adds. Karthick spent a month traveling on the bus to understand consumer behavior and the type of clothing and styles they were looking for. Satisfied with the response, he plans to expand and start a similar shop on wheels in all districts of Tamil Nadu. For more details, log on topikbig.com

