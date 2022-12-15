The Best Sustainable Clothing Brands You’ve Probably Never Heard Of





One thing to keep in mind when shopping for clothes for your loved ones this holiday season is how the products you’re buying were made. When you are buy new clothesit’s all too easy to focus on price and forget about making sure you’re eco-friendly. fast mode, a clothing industry business model that mass-produces low-cost clothing, may cost you less but will cost the environment more in the long run. Brands such as shein notoriously use child labor in sweatshops and fill landfills with unsold clothes every week. fast modealso uses an excessive amount of water, contaminates the oceans with plastic microfibers and rapidly increases greenhouse gas emissions. That’s why it’s so important to buy responsibly by buying sustainably, not just this holiday season, but all year round. Finding eco-friendly brands can be difficult and expensive. But that’s only if you don’t know where to look. Ever since I started learning about the harmful effects of the fast fashion industry in my sociology class last year, I’ve researched and purchased eco-conscious brands. Sustainable clothing affects the environment as little as possible by using organic materials, avoiding child labor or sweatshops and maintaining low polluting emissions. Companies can also ask to be certified climate neutraldemonstrating their commitment to maintaining low emissions. Below are a handful of brands that are dedicated to sustainability with all of their products. Happy Earth Clothing Happy Earth is one of my favorite brands. The entire brand is carbon neutral and dedicated to preventing climate change and preserving the world around us; a portion of every purchase is donated to non-profit organizations working to protect the planet. All garments are made with organic cotton, reclaimed cork and reclaimed fibers. Happy Earth’s clothing reflects its goal of preserving the planet. From T-shirts that say “Give a Damn” to sweatshirts that say “Be kind to the Earth.” Happy Earth clothes are a great gift, not only for all lovers of the environment, but for mother nature herself. Quince The majority of garments sold by Quince are made from sustainable materials and produced by manufacturers dedicated to providing a high quality work environment. Quince’s minimalist packaging and “factory direct” business model help reduce waste and carbon emissions. Men’s and women’s clothing is made in timeless styles with high quality materials, which aim to limit excessive consumption of clothing. If you need classic pieces with a modern twist, all of which are designed with the planet in mind, then Quince is the brand for you. tomboy Wildfang not only includes gender and height, it is also climate neutral. The fashionable clothing brand, which supports nonprofits fighting for equality, outlines an 18-month plan to become more sustainable on its website. This plan includes “the replacement of packaging with biodegradable/sustainable alternatives, the elimination of excess packaging and the reduction of energy consumption of equipment”. Now you can shop for all your going out clothing needs knowing you’re giving back to multiple charities. Hybernate Cozy up while staying down-to-earth in Hybernate’s cozy pajama sets. These stylish and durable pajamas are made of prima organic cotton and high quality fabric. Pajamas are designed to last longer than all your other sleepwear, reducing their environmental footprint. If you need new matching pairs of pajamas for your family this year, look no further than Hybernate.

