AZ Big Media Gucci Opens New Men’s Store in Scottsdale

Gucci announced the opening of its new 5,000 square foot men’s boutique at Scottsdale Fashion Square, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Marking the second dedicated men’s store for Gucci in the United States, the boutique will showcase the breadth of the men’s offering across men’s shoes, luggage, small leather goods, belts, jewelry and watches and glasses, which customers will be able to explore. With a look that invites guests to feel welcome and relaxed, the interior design is understated. Contemporary luxury is suggested not only by the use of beautiful and singular materials, but also by a resolutely economical use of space. Faithful to the elegant and contemporary eclecticism that characterizes the Gucci collections, the boutique sees the alliance of the traditional and the modern, the industrial and the romantic. Contrasting merchandising elements represent different design codes, combining to create curiosity, inviting customers to feel like they are constantly discovering new aspects of the store. READ ALSO:Retail is making a comeback: Here’s what the experts are saying READ ALSO: Scottsdale Fashion Square plans major South Wing renovation The atmosphere within the store is one of understatement, where understated drama is created by the surprising and unexpected combination of materials. Custom patterned green carpets create decorative effects throughout the store, while being harmoniously complemented by Gucci Decors Glade Print wallpaper. Such a juxtaposition, where opposites forge a new connection, is repeated everywhere: the technical and mechanical displays contrast with the softness of the rich fabrics that dress the rooms; rectangular staggered round tables; varnished iron, black and gold wall finishes complement moss green velvets, used for tapestries and dressing rooms. Throughout the store are plush chairs, while vintage oriental rugs cover the carpet for a textured effect. The result is a space that attracts, surprises and feels personal to Gucci. As part of Gucci’s commitment to implementing and improving eco-friendly initiatives and energy-efficient technologies in the Maisons’ stores around the world, the new store uses LED1 lighting. The new boutique will complement the Gucci women’s location within Scottsdale Fashion Square, allowing shoppers to explore the extensive Gucci collection at the mall. In the new men’s store, customers can browse a range of men’s products and travel luggage, including the Linea Bauletto bag and Ophidia Duffel.

